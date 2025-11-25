Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWhen Manish Malhotra Ignored Farah Khan For Two Days After Fevicol Se Shoot: ‘He Didn’t Pick Up My Call’

When Manish Malhotra Ignored Farah Khan For Two Days After Fevicol Se Shoot: ‘He Didn’t Pick Up My Call’

Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra revisit their funniest arguments and dramatic walk-outs from film sets in a new vlog. The duo opens up about decades of friendship, clashes, and collaboration.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra may be two of Bollywood’s most respected creative forces, but when they sit down together, their camaraderie quickly turns into affectionate roasting and throwbacks to their most dramatic moments. In Farah’s latest YouTube vlog, the longtime friends opened up about their early clashes, unexpected walk-outs, and the kind of creative arguments only close industry collaborators can have.

Their Funniest Fights Come Back to Life

During the conversation, Farah prompted Manish to describe how she behaved during shoots back in the day. The designer didn’t hesitate, revealing that working with “Farah the choreographer” required thick skin. He recalled that she would suddenly snap during busy set days, especially when costumes didn’t move the way she expected.

Sharing a memory from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, he said she would blurt out, “Ye kya he? Aey ye kaise he? Ye costume kaisa he?" The constant feedback eventually pushed him to walk off the set. Manish added, “There was this Juhi Chawla song… and she was like, ‘This grey kurta is not moving!’ I was like, ‘You are always commenting!’”

Farah couldn’t stop laughing and chimed in with another moment — the Fevicol Se shoot with Kareena Kapoor — where she pushed him to the point that he ignored her calls for two straight days. “I remember he got very angry with me, and did not pick up my call for two days!"

A Softer Side to Farah

Despite the fiery memories, Manish insisted that Farah transforms entirely when she’s directing a film. He described how her temperament becomes calmer and far more flexible on a movie set: “Woh itni achchi ho jaati he ki jo ap bolo ki achcha aise karenge… you become another person!"

Farah agreed, admitting that directing brings out her happiest and most centered self.

A Creative Partnership That Spans Decades

The duo’s relationship has survived countless film sets, chartbuster songs, and stylistic collaborations. Farah has choreographed numerous iconic numbers featuring Manish’s costumes, while her directorial ventures — Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year — continue to remain audience favourites. Their latest chat proves that behind the glamour lies a friendship filled with humour, honesty, and an unshakeable bond forged through years of work and playful conflict.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Farah Khan Kareena Kapoor Juhi Chawla Manish Malhotra Farah Khan Vlog Farah Manish Fight Fevicol Se
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Moves Towards India, Several Flights Cancelled
Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Moves Towards India, Several Flights Cancelled
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Bihar
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget