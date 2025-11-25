Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra may be two of Bollywood’s most respected creative forces, but when they sit down together, their camaraderie quickly turns into affectionate roasting and throwbacks to their most dramatic moments. In Farah’s latest YouTube vlog, the longtime friends opened up about their early clashes, unexpected walk-outs, and the kind of creative arguments only close industry collaborators can have.

Their Funniest Fights Come Back to Life

During the conversation, Farah prompted Manish to describe how she behaved during shoots back in the day. The designer didn’t hesitate, revealing that working with “Farah the choreographer” required thick skin. He recalled that she would suddenly snap during busy set days, especially when costumes didn’t move the way she expected.

Sharing a memory from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, he said she would blurt out, “Ye kya he? Aey ye kaise he? Ye costume kaisa he?" The constant feedback eventually pushed him to walk off the set. Manish added, “There was this Juhi Chawla song… and she was like, ‘This grey kurta is not moving!’ I was like, ‘You are always commenting!’”

Farah couldn’t stop laughing and chimed in with another moment — the Fevicol Se shoot with Kareena Kapoor — where she pushed him to the point that he ignored her calls for two straight days. “I remember he got very angry with me, and did not pick up my call for two days!"

A Softer Side to Farah

Despite the fiery memories, Manish insisted that Farah transforms entirely when she’s directing a film. He described how her temperament becomes calmer and far more flexible on a movie set: “Woh itni achchi ho jaati he ki jo ap bolo ki achcha aise karenge… you become another person!"

Farah agreed, admitting that directing brings out her happiest and most centered self.

A Creative Partnership That Spans Decades

The duo’s relationship has survived countless film sets, chartbuster songs, and stylistic collaborations. Farah has choreographed numerous iconic numbers featuring Manish’s costumes, while her directorial ventures — Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year — continue to remain audience favourites. Their latest chat proves that behind the glamour lies a friendship filled with humour, honesty, and an unshakeable bond forged through years of work and playful conflict.