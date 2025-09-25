Confirmed: Vikrant Massey Joins Dostana 2; Janhvi Kapoor’s Return Still A Secret

After years of speculation and silence, 'Dostana 2' is officially back on track and this time with Vikrant Massey headlining the film. The '12th Fail' star, fresh off winning a National Award, confirmed that he’s making his Dharma Productions debut with this long-delayed sequel. However, one question still lingers: Is Janhvi Kapoor still part of the film?

Vikrant Massey Confirms He’s Doing His First Dharma Film

Speaking to Times Now shortly after being honoured alongside Shah Rukh Khan at the National Film Awards, Vikrant finally put months of industry speculation to rest. “I think this news is already out. I don’t know why I’m not talking. I’m doing Dostana 2. I’m doing my first Dharma movie,” the actor confirmed.

Unlike his previous grounded and emotionally layered roles, Vikrant revealed that this character will showcase a completely new side of him. “This time, I’ll be wearing designer clothes, fancy sunglasses, and shooting in Europe,” he teased, signalling a sharp departure from his usual on-screen personas.

Who’s the New ‘Desi Girl’? Vikrant Keeps It Under Wraps

The 2008 original 'Dostana' made Priyanka Chopra Jonas the nation’s iconic ‘desi girl’. So naturally, fans have been curious about who will step into that spotlight in the sequel. When asked, Vikrant remained tight-lipped: “I think wo main nahi bolunga. Wo Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai.”

His refusal to name the female lead has sparked fan theories, especially around Janhvi Kapoor’s involvement. Janhvi was originally cast in 2019 when the film was first announced with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. But after Kartik’s much-publicised exit and the project's indefinite delay, her status remains unconfirmed.

Lakshya Still Onboard, But Big Reveal Awaits

While Kartik is no longer involved, Vikrant confirmed that Lakshya is still very much part of the cast. “Lakshya is a part of the movie. But let the girl be a surprise,” he said.

'Dostana 2' is expected to be a spiritual sequel to Tarun Mansukhani’s 2008 comedy, which had John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan pretending to be gay to win over Priyanka's character. With comedy, fashion, and chemistry at its core, the original was a massive success, nand expectations from the sequel are sky-high.

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions are expected to make a formal announcement soon.