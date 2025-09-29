Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 19: Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Join Salman Khan, Amaal & Mridul's Shayari Face-Off Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19: Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Join Salman Khan, Amaal & Mridul's Shayari Face-Off Goes Viral

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and team Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 07:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

This weekend, host Salman Khan was joined by the entertaining cast of the much-awaited movie, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of "Bigg Boss 19".

Having a one-on-one with the contestants, Varun asked the housemates to take a dig at one another, but using shayari.

The recently released promo showed contestant Amaal Malik saying, "Baatie karte hain ye sab mere aggression ki, magar karte khud peeche se vaar hain, itna sochne ki zarurat nahi hain janab, naam inka Nehal, Praneet, aur Awez Darbar hain."

​Fellow contestant, Mridul Tiwari, was also heard saying, "Main to hari hu, bechari hu, sabse badi dukhyari hu, idhar roungi, udhar roungi, aur raat main chugli karke mast soungi," taking a dig at Amaal.

Sharing the latest promo of the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, the makers captioned the post, "Gharwaalon ne dikhaayi apni shayari skills, teekhe jawaabon se dediye sabko chills! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. (sic)"

During the episode, Salman was also seen taking a subtle jibe at his past girlfriends.

When Salman asked what "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is all about, Varun informed him that their film deals with the topic of "relationships," and he ends up getting dumped several times in the movie. Pitching in, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit also reveal that they face the same fate in the drama.

Reacting to this, Salman says hilariously, "Are you guys making a film on my film?", referring to his former lovers.

Salman's most discussed relationships include Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, Somy Ali, and Sangeeta Bijlani. Although the list of his alleged girlfriends is believed to be longer.

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, during Dussehra.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 07:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss 19 Promo Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast Amaal Malik Shayari
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
Cities
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Gandhi Dials CM Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Dials Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget