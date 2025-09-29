This weekend, host Salman Khan was joined by the entertaining cast of the much-awaited movie, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of "Bigg Boss 19".

Having a one-on-one with the contestants, Varun asked the housemates to take a dig at one another, but using shayari.

The recently released promo showed contestant Amaal Malik saying, "Baatie karte hain ye sab mere aggression ki, magar karte khud peeche se vaar hain, itna sochne ki zarurat nahi hain janab, naam inka Nehal, Praneet, aur Awez Darbar hain."

​Fellow contestant, Mridul Tiwari, was also heard saying, "Main to hari hu, bechari hu, sabse badi dukhyari hu, idhar roungi, udhar roungi, aur raat main chugli karke mast soungi," taking a dig at Amaal.

Sharing the latest promo of the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, the makers captioned the post, "Gharwaalon ne dikhaayi apni shayari skills, teekhe jawaabon se dediye sabko chills!

During the episode, Salman was also seen taking a subtle jibe at his past girlfriends.

When Salman asked what "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is all about, Varun informed him that their film deals with the topic of "relationships," and he ends up getting dumped several times in the movie. Pitching in, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit also reveal that they face the same fate in the drama.

Reacting to this, Salman says hilariously, "Are you guys making a film on my film?", referring to his former lovers.

Salman's most discussed relationships include Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, Somy Ali, and Sangeeta Bijlani. Although the list of his alleged girlfriends is believed to be longer.

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, during Dussehra.

