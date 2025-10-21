Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar’s Playful London Diwali Post Wins The Internet

Actor-author Twinkle Khanna and her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, celebrated Diwali across the seas this year, bringing their signature humor to the festival. The couple marked the occasion in London, with Twinkle sharing two delightful snapshots from their at-home celebrations on Instagram.

Her caption, as witty as ever, read: “Diwali in London. All dressed up with no mithai in sight. So behaving like oranges are the new laddoos and sharing some Vitamin C loaded sweetness. Temple visit next with real mithai.” The post instantly resonated with fans, blending festive warmth with Twinkle’s trademark wit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Pastels, Elegance, and Easy Charm

The pictures showcased the couple’s relaxed and elegant Diwali style. Akshay Kumar looked effortlessly classy in a beige kurta adorned with silver geometric embroidery, paired with traditional pajamas. Sitting comfortably with a mug in hand and a cheerful grin, he exuded simplicity and charm.

Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, radiated grace in a pastel pink patiala suit embellished with intricate gota-patti detailing and golden dupatta borders. Her subtle makeup and minimal accessories accentuated her natural glow, making the couple’s understated look a refreshing take on festive fashion.

Candid Chemistry and Playful Banter

Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s candid chemistry in the photos, reflecting their easy camaraderie and long-standing partnership. The lighthearted post offered a peek into their unfiltered side — one filled with laughter, banter, and shared moments of joy.

Just days before Diwali, the duo also appeared together on Two Much, Twinkle’s chat show co-hosted with Kajol. During the conversation, Akshay Kumar revealed, “Once I got married to Twinkle Khanna, my luck changed after that.”

He jokingly recalled how Twinkle was initially unsure about marrying him, saying she “checked his entire DNA background” before saying yes. Twinkle chimed in with her own revelation that her father’s astrologer had once predicted she would marry Akshay long before they met — a fun twist of destiny that fans found heartwarming.

Love, Laughter, and London Lights

Even while celebrating miles away from India, the couple kept the festive spirit alive. Twinkle’s light-hearted caption and their matching traditional looks struck a perfect blend of humor and tradition. As the London lights shimmered in the background, their Diwali post became a viral reminder of how love, laughter, and togetherness can illuminate any corner of the world.