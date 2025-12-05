Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tom Felton Says It's 'Remarkable' He Still Has Hair After Bleaching For Draco Malfoy

Tom Felton recalls bleaching his hair every nine days for Draco Malfoy, using wigs now, and shares fun Harry Potter behind-the-scenes memories.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Actor Tom Felton cannot believe he still has hair after bleaching it hundreds of times to play Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

The 38-year-old actor shared that he is relieved he can trade bleaching sessions "every nine days" for a wig to achieve the signature platinum look every night he reprises his character Draco Malfoy in the Broadway show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Felton quaipped to The Guardian: "I’ll tell you there are disadvantages to dyeing your hair every nine days; the fact I still have hair at all is remarkable. Thankfully, I wear a wig for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, but it does immediately put you into a Malfoy mood if your hair is platinum blonde.”

"I do agree with Barbie: blondes have more fun."

Felton was a teenager in the first three Harry Potter movies, meaning his mom Sharon, granddad and brother Chris chaperoned him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

And when Chris was enlisted as his companion from the third film, Prisoner of Azkaban, Felton sometimes arrived on the set of Harry Potter with barely any sleep after the duo stayed up all night fishing.

Felton recalled: "Chris, my older brother, got me into fishing while he was my chaperone on Harry Potter. My mum chaperoned me for the first film, and my grandfather for the second.

"He looked so much like a wizard that (director) Chris Columbus cast him at the teachers’ table next to Dumbledore.

"Then my brother was commandeered. He was one of the worst chaperones in history – all he seemed to do was sleep the entire day – but that’s probably because we’d been up all night, fishing.

"Some days we’d leave set at 6pm, drive two hours back to Surrey, where we lived, go straight to a lake, cast our rods, set up a tent, sleep – barely – for a few hours, wake at 6am, pack up, and head straight back to Hogwarts. It was a great introduction to a lifelong passion of being outdoors, fishing and walking the dogs."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Harry Potter Tom Felton Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Harry Potter Cast Draco Malfoy
Advertisement
Embed widget