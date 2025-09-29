Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTamannaah Bhatia Shares Spiritual Reflections On Navratri, Calls It A Journey Within; WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spiritual Reflections On Navratri, Calls It A Journey Within; WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Navratri with devotion, attending a 'Mata Ki Chowki' and sharing reflections on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia marked the auspicious festival of Navratri with devotion and heartfelt reflections. The Baahubali star attended what appeared to be a ‘Mata Ki Chowki’, where she was seen applying Mehendi, dancing, and praying in front of Maa Durga during the spiritual evening.

Sharing glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, Tamannaah expressed what the festival truly means to her.

Tamannaah’s Heartfelt Note on Navratri

Along with the video, Tamannaah shared a moving note, writing: “Navratri is not just nine nights of devotion, but it’s also nine chances to return to ourselves. Each evening’s a reminder that the Goddess is not only in temples or festivals, she’s in every breath we take.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

For Tamannaah, Maa Durga represents unwavering courage. She explained how each goddess symbolises a life lesson:

  • Durga: Courage to face battles we avoid

  • Lakshmi: Abundance in wealth, love, kindness, and opportunities

  • Saraswati: Clarity to speak the truth and make wise choices

  • Kali: Power to burn away fears, habits, and old limitations

A Message of Surrender and Self-Discovery

Tamannaah emphasised the deeper meaning behind the rituals: “When we surrender to Maa, we stop waiting for life to hand us miracles and start finding them in our own actions. It isn’t about how many rituals we perform, it’s about letting those nine nights quietly rewrite the way we see ourselves.”

She concluded with an empowering message for her followers: “This Navratri, light every diya not only for the Goddess you worship, but for the Goddess you already are. Keep surrendering. Keep rising. Jai Mata Di. Shubh Navratri.”

Tamannaah’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Tamannaah was recently seen in the web series Do You Wanna Partner, co-starring Diana Penty.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar, the show also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in key roles.

 

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Tamannaah Bhatia
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt, Locals Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Power, Unplanned Roadshow’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget