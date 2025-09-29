Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spiritual Reflections On Navratri, Calls It A Journey Within; WATCH

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia marked the auspicious festival of Navratri with devotion and heartfelt reflections. The Baahubali star attended what appeared to be a ‘Mata Ki Chowki’, where she was seen applying Mehendi, dancing, and praying in front of Maa Durga during the spiritual evening.

Sharing glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, Tamannaah expressed what the festival truly means to her.

Tamannaah’s Heartfelt Note on Navratri

Along with the video, Tamannaah shared a moving note, writing: “Navratri is not just nine nights of devotion, but it’s also nine chances to return to ourselves. Each evening’s a reminder that the Goddess is not only in temples or festivals, she’s in every breath we take.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

For Tamannaah, Maa Durga represents unwavering courage. She explained how each goddess symbolises a life lesson:

Durga : Courage to face battles we avoid

Lakshmi : Abundance in wealth, love, kindness, and opportunities

Saraswati : Clarity to speak the truth and make wise choices

Kali: Power to burn away fears, habits, and old limitations

A Message of Surrender and Self-Discovery

Tamannaah emphasised the deeper meaning behind the rituals: “When we surrender to Maa, we stop waiting for life to hand us miracles and start finding them in our own actions. It isn’t about how many rituals we perform, it’s about letting those nine nights quietly rewrite the way we see ourselves.”

She concluded with an empowering message for her followers: “This Navratri, light every diya not only for the Goddess you worship, but for the Goddess you already are. Keep surrendering. Keep rising. Jai Mata Di. Shubh Navratri.”

Tamannaah’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Tamannaah was recently seen in the web series Do You Wanna Partner, co-starring Diana Penty.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar, the show also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in key roles.