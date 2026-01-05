Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSunny Devidas Rathod Emerges As A Pillar Of Community Welfare & Social Leadership In Charkop

Sunny Devidas Rathod Emerges As A Pillar Of Community Welfare & Social Leadership In Charkop

Sunny Devidas Rathod, Organizer and President of Charkop Sai Seva Sangh, is a respected social leader in Kandivali known for his dedication to community welfare, health initiatives, education support

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:55 AM (IST)

Sunny Devidas Rathod has emerged as one of the most respected social leaders in Charkop, Kandivali, known for his unwavering dedication to community welfare and selfless service. As the Organizer and President of Charkop Sai Seva Sangh, he has consistently worked to uplift the underprivileged and strengthen the social fabric of the locality.

Rooted deeply in the realities of everyday life, Sunny Rathod understands the struggles faced by common citizens, ranging from financial hardships to health emergencies and lack of access to basic resources. Rather than remaining a silent observer, he chose the path of action, turning compassion into structured service through Charkop Sai Seva Sangh.

Under his leadership, the Sangh has become a reliable support system for hundreds of families. Regular food distribution programs, ration drives, and clothing donations have helped daily wage workers, senior citizens, and economically weaker families maintain dignity during challenging times. Sunny’s approach is not limited to charity; it is about restoring hope and confidence among people.

Health has always been a priority area in Sunny Devidas Rathod’s social work. He has actively supported free medical camps, blood donation drives, and emergency medical assistance for those unable to afford treatment. His prompt response during crises has earned him immense goodwill, with many residents acknowledging his timely interventions as life-saving.

Education and youth development form another strong pillar of his vision. Sunny believes that a community’s future lies in its young generation. Through educational aid, stationery distribution, and constant motivation, he encourages students to pursue discipline, learning, and positive values. He also guides youth toward sports and constructive activities, steering them away from negative influences.

Beyond welfare initiatives, Sunny Devidas Rathod is also known for organizing large-scale cultural and spiritual events, most notably the Dahi Handi celebrations in Charkop. These events are thoughtfully managed, ensuring safety, inclusivity, and a strong message of unity. For Sunny, festivals are not just celebrations but opportunities to bring people together and reinforce social harmony.

What sets Sunny apart is his hands-on leadership style. He is regularly seen on the ground, coordinating volunteers, listening to grievances, and personally ensuring that help reaches those who need it most. His humility and accessibility have made him a trusted figure across Kandivali.

Sunny Devidas Rathod’s journey is a powerful reminder that real leadership is built through service. His work continues to inspire a new generation of socially conscious individuals, making him a true pillar of strength for the Charkop community.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Devidas Rathod Kandivali Social Leader
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget