Suniel Shetty Recalls How Sanjay Dutt Nearly Campaigned Against His Father Sunil Dutt

Bollywood icons Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, known for their decades-long camaraderie, are all set to take their bond from the big screen to the small screen. The two, who have starred together in action-packed hits like Dus, Kaante, Rudraksh, and LOC: Kargil, will soon appear together in an upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

A promo from the episode promises an entertaining ride filled with lighthearted banter, behind-the-scenes stories, and plenty of laughter, as the veteran stars roast each other with playful jabs.

Suniel Shetty on Sanjay Dutt’s unpredictable antics

In the promo, Suniel recalls the unpredictability of working with his longtime friend, sharing, “Inke saath shooting karna yaani 8–8:30 baje main bhag jaata hun. Hyderabad main darwaza tod diya tha Taj ka (Shooting with him means I run away by 8–8:30. In Hyderabad, I even broke down the door of the Taj).”

Sanjay, quick with his wit, responds, “Toh so kyun rahe hain 8 baje (then why were you sleeping at 8)?”

Suniel goes on to describe Sanjay as “full of childishness” even today, adding that something unexpected always happens when Dutt is around.

When Sanjay Dutt accidentally agreed to campaign for the opposition

Suniel then narrates a hilarious memory involving Sanjay’s father, veteran actor-politician Sunil Dutt. He revealed, “Dutt sahab the Congress main, Sanjay ko ek dost ka phone aagya jo opposition main to campaign for him, and he said yes (Dutt sahab was in Congress. Sanjay got a call from a friend in the opposition).”

Sanjay admits, “Main bhool gaya tha (I forgot).”

Recalling how he stepped in to campaign instead, Suniel says, “Dutt sahab called me home and said beta mere baarien main bhi sochna, toh maine dil main kaha aapke bete ne nahi socha main kya sochun! (Dutt sahab called me home and said, ‘Son, think about me too.’ So, I thought to myself, your own son didn’t think about you, what am I supposed to think!).”

What’s next for the two stars

Suniel Shetty recently featured in Hunter 2 alongside Jackie Shroff and will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, a star-studded entertainer featuring Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and others.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, is gearing up for Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles, the film is set for a September 5 theatrical release.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, the show also features Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu as resident guests. This season introduces a fresh twist as fans are invited on stage to showcase their talents, adding a new layer of fun to the comedy series.