Sudhir Mishra Praises Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Rejects Propaganda Claims

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has publicly lauded Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, despite acknowledging that his own cinematic sensibilities stem from a very different creative tradition. The veteran director praised the film’s execution, performances, and casting choices, while also firmly responding to accusations that the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna–led film promotes propaganda.

Sudhir’s remarks came amid an online discussion questioning whether Indian filmmakers would ever tackle sensitive real-life cases such as the Unnao rape incident.

Sudhir Mishra Applauds Aditya Dhar’s Craft

Sudhir Mishra took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts while responding to a social media user. In his post, he highlighted the diversity within Indian cinema and rejected the tendency to club all filmmakers under one umbrella.

“One of us has the guts. There is a film. You’ll see it soon. Also please stop lumping us all under one brand, called Bollywood. We belong to the Indian Film Industry and we are all different. By the way Dhurandhar is a well made film . Aditya Dhar is extremely skilled,” Sudhir wrote.

He went on to specifically praise the film’s immersive quality and technical finesse, underscoring the importance of cinematic authenticity.

“The acting is terrific. The most difficult thing in film making is a directors ability to make us , the audience smell the place and Aditya Dhar with the help of his brilliant Cinematographer and Production Designer manage to do just that. The casting , including the minor parts is bang on. I am of course, a filmmaker, from another school,” he added.

Responding to Propaganda Allegations

When another social media user criticised Dhurandhar as being politically motivated, Sudhir Mishra chose not to dismiss the concern outright. The user commented, “Dhurandhar is a propaganda sudhir Sir, with an evil intent to monetise on pop nationalism & sectarian mindset.”

Sudhir responded with a concise yet pointed suggestion: “Make a powerful film , with all the virtues of a great cinema experience which counters it.”

Make a powerful film , with all the virtues of a great cinema experience which counters it . https://t.co/QXci2Vg9pb — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) January 1, 2026

His reply emphasised his belief that artistic counter-narratives should be created through cinema rather than online debates.

Dhurandhar’s Box Office Dominance

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar marks the first chapter of a two-part spy thriller franchise. The film follows the journey of an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and political networks. Drawing inspiration from multiple real-world events, the narrative touches upon incidents such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and developments linked to Operation Lyari.

The film has emerged as a major commercial success, earning over ₹700 crore domestically and crossing ₹1117 crore globally. Its sequel is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, where it is set to clash with Yash’s Toxic.