Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSudhir Mishra Praises Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Rejects Propaganda Claims

Sudhir Mishra Praises Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Rejects Propaganda Claims

Sudhir Mishra praises Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar for its execution and performances, responding to claims calling the film propaganda.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 01:10 PM (IST)

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has publicly lauded Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, despite acknowledging that his own cinematic sensibilities stem from a very different creative tradition. The veteran director praised the film’s execution, performances, and casting choices, while also firmly responding to accusations that the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna–led film promotes propaganda.

Sudhir’s remarks came amid an online discussion questioning whether Indian filmmakers would ever tackle sensitive real-life cases such as the Unnao rape incident.

Sudhir Mishra Applauds Aditya Dhar’s Craft

Sudhir Mishra took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts while responding to a social media user. In his post, he highlighted the diversity within Indian cinema and rejected the tendency to club all filmmakers under one umbrella.

“One of us has the guts. There is a film. You’ll see it soon. Also please stop lumping us all under one brand, called Bollywood. We belong to the Indian Film Industry and we are all different. By the way Dhurandhar is a well made film . Aditya Dhar is extremely skilled,” Sudhir wrote.

He went on to specifically praise the film’s immersive quality and technical finesse, underscoring the importance of cinematic authenticity.

“The acting is terrific. The most difficult thing in film making is a directors ability to make us , the audience smell the place and Aditya Dhar with the help of his brilliant Cinematographer and Production Designer manage to do just that. The casting , including the minor parts is bang on. I am of course, a filmmaker, from another school,” he added.

Responding to Propaganda Allegations

When another social media user criticised Dhurandhar as being politically motivated, Sudhir Mishra chose not to dismiss the concern outright. The user commented, “Dhurandhar is a propaganda sudhir Sir, with an evil intent to monetise on pop nationalism & sectarian mindset.”

Sudhir responded with a concise yet pointed suggestion: “Make a powerful film , with all the virtues of a great cinema experience which counters it.”

 

His reply emphasised his belief that artistic counter-narratives should be created through cinema rather than online debates.

Dhurandhar’s Box Office Dominance

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar marks the first chapter of a two-part spy thriller franchise. The film follows the journey of an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and political networks. Drawing inspiration from multiple real-world events, the narrative touches upon incidents such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and developments linked to Operation Lyari.

The film has emerged as a major commercial success, earning over ₹700 crore domestically and crossing ₹1117 crore globally. Its sequel is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, where it is set to clash with Yash’s Toxic.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Sudhir Mishra Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Propaganda Debate Akshaye Khanna Spy Thriller
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
India
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Jaipur: Bulldozer Rolls in Chomu After Mob Attacks Police During Drive
Delhi Winter: Biting Cold and Thick Fog Grip North India, Travel Turns Risky
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget