HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Still Struggling To Find Work': Neil Nitin Mukesh On Why Nepotism Never Worked For Him

Neil Nitin Mukesh, from a renowned musical family, rejects the notion of nepotism aiding his career. He emphasises his own struggles and hard work, drawing inspiration from self-made stars like SRK.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 08:11 AM (IST)

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh may belong to one of India’s most celebrated musical legacies as the son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of legendary singer Mukesh but he insists that his family name has never given him an easy ride in the industry. In a candid conversation with Screen, Neil opened up about his struggles, his thoughts on nepotism, and the stars who inspire him.

Neil Nitin Mukesh on Nepotism

Neil said he does not endorse the word “nepotism” because, like many others, he has worked his way up.

“I have had the privilege of being born and brought up in the film fraternity, but my struggle nullifies that word for me. It never helped me; I am still struggling to find my next job. It changes perception, yes. But when it comes to work, nobody has supported Mukesh ji, Nitin Mukesh ji or me in that regard. Three generations have faced enough struggles. We’ve worked very hard all our lives to sustain our craft and put food on the table.”

Taking Inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Neil emphasised that talent is the ultimate differentiator in the industry, regardless of one’s background.

“The current generation of stars… look at Shah Rukh Khan sir, isn’t he the benchmark? Isn’t he the idol, not just for being the biggest superstar in the world, but also for being an outsider who came and conquered? We all draw inspiration, even I do, from actors like Shah Rukh sir or Kartik Aaryan, who hails from a non-film family. He has such a simple and nice family. I love his relationship with his mother and father; it’s very refreshing to see that.”

Recent Work

Neil was last seen in the musical drama series Hai Junoon, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Anushka Sen, Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Elisha Mayor, and Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the show is streaming on JioHotstar. The actor has yet to announce his next project.

 

