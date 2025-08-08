Sophie Choudry’s Soulful Take On Saiyaara Song ‘Barbaad’ Impresses Fans & Ahaan Panday’s Mom

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama 'Saiyaara', starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been making waves not only for its heartfelt story but also for its hit soundtrack. One song in particular, Barbaad, has captured the attention of singer and television host Sophie Choudry, who recently released her own rendition of the track.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sophie was seen recording the song in a studio. “Haven’t been able to get this song out of my head… Tried a version… hope you like. Tku team 'Saiyaara' for bringing back Love,” she wrote in the caption. Her performance quickly drew admiration from fans and industry colleagues.

Deanne Panday’s Heartfelt Reaction

Among those impressed was Ahaan Panday’s mother, Deanne Panday, who dropped heart and high-five emojis in the comments. Sophie responded warmly, writing, “@deannepanday congrats proud mama.” Actress Bhavana Pandey also chimed in with a red heart emoji.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling Sophie’s voice “beautiful” and “soothing.” One user even suggested, “They should add this as a female version of Barbaad,” while another petitioned for “more covers by @sophiechoudry soon and more often.”

A Longtime Admirer of Saiyaara’s Music

This isn’t the first time Sophie has expressed her admiration for the film’s music. Earlier, she posted vacation pictures with Barbaad playing in the background, describing it as “one of the most beautiful songs” she had heard in a while. The track is composed and written by The Rish (Rishabh Kant) and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

Sophie also shared a beachside dance video set to an AI-generated Kishore Kumar version of Saiyaara, noting that while she’s not usually a fan of AI voices, the rendition’s “retro vibe” and “nostalgia” struck a chord. Still, she credited the original composition by Tanishq, Faheem, and Arslan as “a song that will last a lifetime.”