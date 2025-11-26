Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





What was supposed to be a landmark day on November 23 took an unexpected turn when Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was rushed to hospital after experiencing sudden chest pain. As pre-wedding rituals were underway in Sangli, Maharashtra, both families called off the ceremony after doctors advised urgent medical attention. A family representative confirmed that the wedding has been postponed “until her father recovers.”

Reports later stated that Shrinivas has been discharged. An angiography reportedly showed no major blockages.

On the same day, Palash Muchhal himself was hospitalised due to stress. His mother, Amita Muchhal, revealed that Palash was so emotionally affected that he “cried for four hours” and had to be put on a drip and monitored by doctors. She said that once the health scare unfolded, Palash was the first to insist that the rituals be stopped until Shrinivas recovered.

On November 24, Palash’s sister Palak Muchhal issued a public statement confirming the decision and asked for privacy:

“Due to Smriti’s dad’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. Request everyone to respect the family’s privacy.”

Social Media Reset Ignites Rumours

Within hours of the postponement, fans noticed that Smriti removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram. Teammates and friends followed suit, deleting engagement and pre-wedding content. This triggered massive speculation online, especially as old screenshots and photos related to Palash began resurfacing.

Cheating Allegations Go Viral

Soon after the postponement, viral screenshots alleged that Palash had been chatting with another woman named Mary D’Costa months earlier. The chats , widely shared online, led to claims that Palash had invited the woman to meet him, raising questions about fidelity.

Alongside these, photos of Palash seemingly proposing to his former girlfriend resurfaced, drawing parallels between the earlier relationship and the current controversy.

It must be noted that no media outlet has independently verified these chats or their authenticity. They remain unconfirmed social-media claims.

Cousin Defends Palash

As speculation exploded, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak came forward publicly to defend him, asking people “not to judge Palash without knowing the truth.” She said technology has made it far too easy for false narratives to spread.

Palash’s mother also reiterated that the family is only focused on recovery and health right now, not rumours.

Where Things Stand Now

The wedding is postponed indefinitely, not cancelled.

Both families maintain the decision was taken due to the health emergency.

The cheating allegations are still unverified.

Close relatives are asking for privacy instead of speculation.