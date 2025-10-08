Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSmita Patil’s Body Kept On Ice For 3 Days, Last Makeup Done As ‘Suhagan’ Before Amitabh Bachchan

Smita Patil’s Body Kept On Ice For 3 Days, Last Makeup Done As ‘Suhagan’ Before Amitabh Bachchan

Makeup artist Deepak Sawant reveals that legendary actress Smita Patil wished to be a “suhagan” in death and shares emotional details of her last makeup.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Legendary actress Smita Patil, known for her fearless choices both on and off-screen, reportedly wanted to maintain her dignity and traditional beauty even in death. Makeup artist Deepak Sawant, who shared his experiences on the YouTube channel Reel Meets Real, revealed that Patil had explicitly expressed her wish to be a “suhagan” when she passed away.

Smita Patil used to say mujhe suhagan banake leke jana (I should die a married woman). I used to scold her to not say things like this. She used to say this even to her mother, who would also scold her," Sawant recalled.

Preparing Smita Patil’s Last Look

Deepak Sawant explained the emotional challenge of fulfilling Patil’s final wish.

“After she died, her sister was coming from Chicago, and she took 2-3 days to come. During this time, her body was kept on ice, and it had swollen," he said.

The makeup artist described how Patil’s mother handed him a kit in front of prominent personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, emphasizing that it was her daughter’s last wish.

“Her mother gave me a make-up kit, and Amitabh Bachchan and other people were sitting there. She gave me the make-up kit in front of them and told me that it was her wish to go as a suhagan. I started crying, and I did her make-up while I was tearing up. I did her last make-up and I made her look very beautiful on her last day," Sawant added.

A Legacy of Grace and Strength

Smita Patil’s life and career were defined by bold choices, powerful performances, and a refusal to conform to societal expectations. This final wish to appear as a suhagan in death further reflects her desire to maintain grace, dignity, and a connection to tradition, even in her last moments. Through Sawant’s account, her fans are reminded of the actress’s strength, poise, and enduring influence on Indian cinema.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Smita Patil Smita Patil Last Wish
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
India
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
Cities
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Kerala
Priyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named Alia Bhatt At Kerala Dairy Farm: WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named Alia Bhatt At Kerala Dairy Farm: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Serious Allegations Against 10 Officers in 8 Page Suicide Note
Breaking: Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Red Chillies, Netflix Over Sameer Wankhede Portrayal
Breaking: Chirag Paswan Stands Firm On Minimum 36 Seats, NDA Seat-Sharing Tensions Escalate
Chirag Paswan Makes Claim Over Few Seats In Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP News
Tejashwi Yadav To Contest Bihar Polls From Two Seats: Raghavpur And Phulparas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget