Legendary actress Smita Patil, known for her fearless choices both on and off-screen, reportedly wanted to maintain her dignity and traditional beauty even in death. Makeup artist Deepak Sawant, who shared his experiences on the YouTube channel Reel Meets Real, revealed that Patil had explicitly expressed her wish to be a “suhagan” when she passed away.

“Smita Patil used to say mujhe suhagan banake leke jana (I should die a married woman). I used to scold her to not say things like this. She used to say this even to her mother, who would also scold her," Sawant recalled.

Preparing Smita Patil’s Last Look

Deepak Sawant explained the emotional challenge of fulfilling Patil’s final wish.

“After she died, her sister was coming from Chicago, and she took 2-3 days to come. During this time, her body was kept on ice, and it had swollen," he said.

The makeup artist described how Patil’s mother handed him a kit in front of prominent personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, emphasizing that it was her daughter’s last wish.

“Her mother gave me a make-up kit, and Amitabh Bachchan and other people were sitting there. She gave me the make-up kit in front of them and told me that it was her wish to go as a suhagan. I started crying, and I did her make-up while I was tearing up. I did her last make-up and I made her look very beautiful on her last day," Sawant added.

A Legacy of Grace and Strength

Smita Patil’s life and career were defined by bold choices, powerful performances, and a refusal to conform to societal expectations. This final wish to appear as a suhagan in death further reflects her desire to maintain grace, dignity, and a connection to tradition, even in her last moments. Through Sawant’s account, her fans are reminded of the actress’s strength, poise, and enduring influence on Indian cinema.