Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award Win Turns Political: BJP, Congress Lock Horns Over Timing

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s first National Award for Best Actor has not only made headlines for his performance in Jawan, but also stirred a political debate between the BJP and the Congress.

The superstar, who shared the honour with Vikrant Massey (12th Fail), received the award at the 69th National Film Awards, held recently. While the recognition was widely celebrated by fans and industry peers, political parties have turned it into a point of contention.

BJP: ‘SRK Awarded on Merit, Not Religion’

Former BJP MLA Raj Purohit defended Shah Rukh Khan’s win, arguing that it debunks allegations of religious or caste-based discrimination by the saffron party.

“Many people felt that the Congress overlooked Shah Rukh Khan all these years. The BJP never judged the actor on the basis of religion but recognised his talent and performances,” Purohit said in a statement to PTI Videos.

He added that the BJP honours merit and believes in unity: “Shah Rukh winning the award counters the accusation that the BJP practices caste or religious discrimination. The saffron party believes in unity, meritocracy and capability.”

Congress: ‘Award Timed With Elections’

Congress MLA Bhai Jagtap, however, suggested that the timing of the award is suspicious. Speaking to PTI, Jagtap congratulated SRK but questioned the political motive behind the honour.

“You did not give him a National Award in these eleven years. Why suddenly now? Is it because of Bihar elections or Maharashtra (local body) elections?”

He further alleged that Shah Rukh’s award is being used to garner support from voters: “The only motive behind honouring Shah Rukh Khan is elections.”

SRK’s Win: A Moment Fans Call ‘Long Overdue’

Shah Rukh Khan's win for Jawan marks a career milestone, especially since he missed out on previous recognitions for acclaimed roles in Swades, Chak De! India, and My Name Is Khan.

His children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan expressed their pride on social media, sharing an image of their father wearing the silver medal and writing: “You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold, but this Silver is Gold… Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award. Congratulations papa, we love you.”

While some fans expressed disappointment at the delay in SRK’s recognition, others saw the moment as symbolic of a broader cultural win.