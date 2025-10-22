Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Diwali With Gauri Khan’s Design Team, Wins Hearts With His Humility

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan Celebrates Diwali With Gauri Khan’s Design Team, Wins Hearts With His Humility

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Diwali with wife Gauri Khan’s design team, winning hearts online for his humble gesture. The actor also shared a photo of Gauri performing the puja.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

For Shah Rukh Khan, Diwali this year was all about making the festival special for his wife, Gauri Khan. The superstar joined his wife and her interior design team for their Diwali celebrations, and social media can’t stop gushing over the actor’s thoughtful gesture, many even calling him the ultimate “green flag.”

Shah Rukh Joins Gauri Khan’s Team for Festive Celebration

Photos of Shah Rukh celebrating Diwali with Gauri’s team have taken over social media, showing the actor sharing lighthearted moments with her staff. In one of the widely shared images, Shah Rukh can be seen standing at the centre of a large group, dressed casually in a crisp white shirt and dark trousers.

The backdrop, adorned with warm lights and a grand staircase, added to the festive charm. The team, decked out in vibrant traditional attire with women in saris and lehengas and men in kurtas, looked visibly delighted to share the moment with the “King Khan.”

Fans flooded social media with admiration. “Good looks…good looks and only good looks,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “He looks sooooo dashing.” A user called him the “King of Hearts,” while another chimed in, “Biggest green flag.” Many described him as “the most humble person,” celebrating his down-to-earth nature despite his superstar status.

 

SRK’s Heartwarming Diwali Wish

On Monday, Shah Rukh also extended Diwali greetings to his fans and well-wishers on Instagram. He shared a serene photo of Gauri performing the Diwali puja, capturing her from behind as she stood before an idol, performing rituals with devotion.

“Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness. Wishing love, light and peace to all,” Shah Rukh wrote in his post.

Fans flooded the comments with wishes and appreciation, calling it one of the most heartfelt Diwali messages this year.

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan

After a successful 2023 with Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki”, Shah Rukh Khan made a brief appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut “The Ba**ds of Bollywood.”*

Up next, he is set to star in Siddharth Anand’s “King”, marking his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2026.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Gauri Khan Gauri Khan SHAH RUKH KHAN Suhana KHan Shah Rukh Khan Fans SRK Diwali 2025
