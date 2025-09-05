‘SRK Is Back’: Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s New Look Leaked From King Set

After a brief hiatus due to shoulder surgery, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly resumed shooting for his highly anticipated film King. A new fan photo from the set has gone viral, sparking excitement among moviegoers eager to see the actor back in action.

SRK’s New Look on Set

A picture, shared on social media and said to be from the film’s Mumbai set, shows Shah Rukh exiting a McDonald’s outlet surrounded by filming gear, umbrellas, and lighting equipment. The actor is seen in a crisp white shirt, sporting short salt-and-pepper hair and black sunglasses, a look that instantly caught the attention of fans. While the image was taken from a distance and does not reveal if SRK’s hand remains in a sling, the ambience suggested a full-fledged shoot underway.

Fans React to the ‘Silver Fox’ Avatar

The actor’s new hairstyle has been dubbed his ‘silver fox era’ by many admirers online. One fan wrote, “Lord Sid has not dropped the ball on the look going by this pic at least. White fox nice. Kinda always wanted him to be in this space and vibe, styling-wise. Grey shade action drama. Big plus point short hair confirmed.” Another simply exclaimed, “SRK is back!”

Some also drew parallels with Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s silver-haired look in Collateral. The comparison sparked optimism about King’s tone and style, with one fan adding, “Man, I've full faith in SRK and Lord Sid and the ensemble too, but I just hope that Indian Michael Bay doesn't get carried away with all the hype.”

About the Film King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King will mark SRK’s big-screen return after a blockbuster 2023, which saw him deliver three back-to-back releases. The project is also special as it pairs him with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. Slated for a 2026 release, the action-thriller boasts a star-studded ensemble with Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal. Reports also suggest cameos from Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor.

With SRK back on set and fan buzz intensifying, King is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the decade.