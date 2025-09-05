Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘SRK Is Back’: Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s New Look Leaked From King Set

‘SRK Is Back’: Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s New Look Leaked From King Set

Shah Rukh Khan is back on the sets of King after his shoulder surgery. A viral fan photo reveals his striking new salt-and-pepper look, sparking excitement among fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After a brief hiatus due to shoulder surgery, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly resumed shooting for his highly anticipated film King. A new fan photo from the set has gone viral, sparking excitement among moviegoers eager to see the actor back in action.

SRK’s New Look on Set

A picture, shared on social media and said to be from the film’s Mumbai set, shows Shah Rukh exiting a McDonald’s outlet surrounded by filming gear, umbrellas, and lighting equipment. The actor is seen in a crisp white shirt, sporting short salt-and-pepper hair and black sunglasses, a look that instantly caught the attention of fans. While the image was taken from a distance and does not reveal if SRK’s hand remains in a sling, the ambience suggested a full-fledged shoot underway.

Fans React to the ‘Silver Fox’ Avatar

The actor’s new hairstyle has been dubbed his ‘silver fox era’ by many admirers online. One fan wrote, “Lord Sid has not dropped the ball on the look going by this pic at least. White fox nice. Kinda always wanted him to be in this space and vibe, styling-wise. Grey shade action drama. Big plus point short hair confirmed.” Another simply exclaimed, “SRK is back!”

 

SRK spotted on the sets of King
byu/WolfAffectionatefk inBollyBlindsNGossip

Some also drew parallels with Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s silver-haired look in Collateral. The comparison sparked optimism about King’s tone and style, with one fan adding, “Man, I've full faith in SRK and Lord Sid and the ensemble too, but I just hope that Indian Michael Bay doesn't get carried away with all the hype.”

About the Film King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King will mark SRK’s big-screen return after a blockbuster 2023, which saw him deliver three back-to-back releases. The project is also special as it pairs him with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. Slated for a 2026 release, the action-thriller boasts a star-studded ensemble with Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal. Reports also suggest cameos from Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor.

With SRK back on set and fan buzz intensifying, King is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the decade.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan Film Shah Rukh Khan King SRK New Look King SRK Silver Fox King Movie Cast King Release Date SRK Siddharth Anand Film
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
Cities
'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral
'How Dare You?': 'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint, Video Viral
World
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Television
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget