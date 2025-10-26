Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Cast Breaks Down, Sings Title Track At Satish Shah’s Funeral. Watch

Veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 at the age of 74, was laid to rest on Sunday in Mumbai. His cremation took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, attended by family, close friends, and numerous film and television personalities.

Among those present were Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tiku Talsania, David Dhawan, Rumy Jafry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ali Asgar, Deepak Parashar, Harish Bhimani, Avtar Desai, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Poonam Dhillon, Swaroop Sampat, Dilip Tahil, Prahlad Kakkar, Suresh Oberoi, Prasoon Joshi, Sharad Saxena, and Tej Sapru.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team's emotional farewell

The cast and crew of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, including producers JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, and actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, and Deven Bhojani, bid a heartfelt goodbye to the actor. In a touching moment, the group sang the show’s title track, visibly moved by memories of their late colleague. Sharing the clip on X, Deven Bhojani wrote:

“May look mad, dark, weird whatever .. but we always sing this when we’re together & today was not an exception. Felt as if INDU himself insisted and joined us. #SatishShah ji I am blessed to have directed you in #sarabhaivssarabhai. You’ll live forever in our hearts ❤️.”

Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar cry

Several videos from the funeral show actors Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar breaking down inconsolably. Rupali, who played Satish’s on-screen daughter-in-law, was seen crying while being consoled by colleagues including Sumeet Raghavan. Rajesh Kumar, too, appeared overwhelmed with grief, leaving the funeral visibly emotional. Deven Bhojani, JD Majethia, and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen paying their respects.

Satish Shah's death

Satish Shah collapsed at his Mumbai residence during lunch on Saturday and was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors could not revive him. The actor had undergone a kidney transplant 2–3 months prior and had been struggling with his health in recent months.

Shah leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances in both television and cinema. He is fondly remembered for his roles in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, as well as in films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, and Main Hoon Na.