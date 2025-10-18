Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made waves with her sizzling performance in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise song Oo Antava, recently shared candid insights about the experience. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025 in New Delhi, the actress revealed, “I did Oo Antava to see if I could. It was a challenge that I gave myself. I never considered myself sexy. No one was ever going to give me a ‘bold role’. It was a one-time thing."

She explained that the decision was driven by her desire to push personal boundaries rather than project a “bold image” for the industry.

Overcoming Discomfort and Fear on Set

Samantha admitted that shooting the song was far from easy. Recalling her first take, she said, “I have always operated from a space of ‘I’m not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls.’ So for me, it was a huge challenge. It was actually the first shot of Oo Antava… I was shaking from fear because sexy is not my thing. It’s not my thing."

Despite the initial nerves, Samantha embraced the discomfort as a learning experience. “How I’ve grown both as an actor and as a person is I’ve always made sure that I put myself in the most uncomfortable, unforgiving, very difficult circumstances," she added.

Ambition, Mentorship, and Upcoming Projects

At the summit, Samantha reflected on her career journey and the importance of guided ambition. “I’m very ambitious. Ambition should not just run wild, it should come with some purpose. It is important for youth today to select their mentors very carefully… I selected my mentors very carefully who changed the trajectory of my life," she said.

The actress, who was last seen in Citadel Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan, is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her next Telugu project. Reportedly titled Maa Inti Bangaram, the film is directed by Nandini Reddy with a script by Raj & DK. Production is expected to begin later this month.