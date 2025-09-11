Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
That Viral 'Salman-Kunickaa' Dance? It's From 1998 & It's Not What You Think

That Viral ‘Salman-Kunickaa’ Dance? It’s From 1998 & It's Not What You Think

A viral video claimed to show Salman Khan dancing provocatively with Kunickaa Sadanand is actually from the 43rd Filmfare Awards in 1998, featuring choreographer Pony Verma

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
In the vibrant world of reality television, drama and rumors often go hand in hand. Currently hosting its 19th season, 'Bigg Boss' is no exception, with actress Kunickaa Sadanand among the contestants. Allegations of favoritism have already surfaced, with some fans accusing the makers of showing bias toward her due to her association with host Salman Khan. Adding fuel to the fire, a video began circulating on social media claiming to show a bold dance sequence between Salman and Kunickaa. But the reality is far different.

Viral Clip Misrepresents Kunickaa Sadanand

A widely shared video on X (formerly Twitter) purports to show a shirtless Salman Khan dancing intimately with Kunickaa Sadanand. The clip depicts a woman in a black short dress dancing provocatively and being carried off stage by Salman. The post's caption suggests a connection between Kunickaa and Salman, intensifying the buzz around alleged favoritism.

 

However, the claims are completely false. A detailed review of the footage reveals that the woman dancing with Salman in that performance is actually choreographer Pony Verma, who is married to actor Prakash Raj. Moreover, the video dates back to the 43rd Filmfare Awards in 1998, confirming that it has no ties to Kunickaa or 'Bigg Boss 19'.

Fact Check Puts Rumors to Rest

Online sleuths and fans quickly debunked the misinformation. The real confirmation? The video originated almost three decades ago and features Pony Verma, an established choreographer, not Kunickaa Sadanand. The resurfacing of this archival footage—and the mislabeling of its participants—have caused discomfort but ultimately underscore the importance of fact-checking in the age of sensational content.

About Bigg Boss 19 and Allegations of Bias

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan and streaming on JioCinema and Colors TV, features a diverse lineup including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehalam Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri, along with Kunickaa. While fans claim she receives preferential treatment, this video controversy illustrates how easily narratives can spiral—particularly with misleading clips in circulation.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kunickaa Sadanand Salman Khan Kunickaa Video Pony Verma Filmfare 1998 Bigg Boss Bias Rumors Kunickaa Sadanand Video Fact Check Bigg Boss 19 Controversy
Read more




