Salman Khan Hits Back At AR Murugadoss Over 'Sikandar' Set Timing: 'Meri Pasaliyan Tooti Thi'

Superstar Salman Khan recently addressed the controversy surrounding his last release, Sikandar, during Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While the film was labelled by some critics as his “weakest,” Salman firmly stated he has no regrets about doing it. Reflecting on his career, Salman mentioned films he regrets from the early 1990s, saying, 'Suryavanshi' (1992) and 'Nishchay' (1992).

When asked if there were any recent films he regretted, Salman clarified, “Nayi mein se koi nahi hai… log kehte hain Sikandar par main nahi manta, uska plot bahut acha tha”, emphasizing that the storyline of Sikandar was strong and worth doing.

Salman Responds to AR Murugadoss’ Criticism

The actor also addressed statements made by director AR Murugadoss, who had blamed the film’s box office failure on Salman’s late arrivals on set. Salman responded with sarcasm, saying, “Lekin kya hai na mein main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha”.

Salman further highlighted how the director and producer reportedly distanced themselves after the film underperformed, stating, “Toh pahle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pahle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South mein picture ki”.

Sarcasm on ‘ Madharaasi ’ Box Office

#Latest: On the #BiggBoss19 set, Megastar #SalmanKhan finally opened up about what went wrong with Sikandar and took a strong stand against director A.R. Murugadoss - the same man who gave interviews blaming Bhai for the film's failure. 🔥 Bhai giving a reality check was much… pic.twitter.com/mPtxQQ0zKm — Er.Sohail (@BeingSohail__) October 12, 2025

Taking an indirect jibe at Murugadoss’ recent work, Salman quipped, “Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi….(smiles), Sikandar se badi blockbuster”. His comments suggest a tongue-in-cheek comparison while defending his own efforts in Sikandar.

Sikandar follows the story of Rajkot’s king, Sanjay Rajkot (Salman), known as Sikandar, who sets out to protect three individuals in Mumbai who received organ donations from his late wife, Saishri (Rashmika Mandanna), while facing a vengeful politician. Despite a reported budget of ₹200 crore, the film earned only ₹185 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Salman’s candid remarks demonstrate his refusal to accept blame for the film’s performance, maintaining that the plot of Sikandar was solid, and redirecting attention to the director’s own challenges.