Jackie Shroff Remembers Evergreen Icon Dev Anand On His 102nd Birth Anniversary

On legendary actor Dev Anand’s 102nd birth anniversary, Jackie Shroff shared a touching video tribute on Instagram. Relive the evergreen hero’s timeless legacy through rare pictures and iconic songs.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On late legendary actor Dev Anand’s 102 birth anniversary, actor Jackie Shroff remembered the “evergreen hero”.

Jackie took to his Instagram Stories and shared a heartfelt video montage, featuring rare monochrome pictures of the evergreen Dev Anand, set against some of his timeless melodies, from “Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar” (Tere Ghar Ke Samne, 1963) and “Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat” (Teen Devian, 1965) to “Hai Apna Dil To Awara” (Solva Saal, 1958) and “Ankhon Hi Ankhon Mein” (C.I.D., 1956), among many others.

Jackie took to Instagram stories comment section to drop a caption: “Remembering Dev Saab on his birth anniversary.”

Dev Anand is considered as one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. Through a career that spanned over six decades, he worked in more than 100 films.

The star was feted with Padma Bhushan and with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002. Dev Anand made his debut in 1946 in a lead role for Prabhat Films's Hum Ek Hain, a film about Hindu-Muslim unity.

However it was in 1948, when his first commercial breakthrough came with Ziddi, but it was the 1951 crime thriller Baazi that truly catapulted him to fame and was tagged as the precursor to the wave of “Bombay Noir” that swept through Hindi cinema in the 1950s.

From 1950s to the 1970s, Dev Anand consistently delivered smashing hits with Jaal, Taxi Driver, Insaniyat, C.I.D., Paying Guest, Kala Pani, Kala Bazar, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Hum Dono, Asli-Naqli, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Guide, Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam and Hare Rama Hare Krishna remain timeless classics.

Films such as Amir Garib, Warrant, Jaaneman, Darling Darling, Des Pardes, Swami Dada and Lashkar kept him relevant in the 1970s and 1980s.

Among his most acclaimed recognised and loved works are Munimji, Funtoosh, Baarish, Nau Do Gyarah, Solva Saal, Teen Devian, Prem Pujari, Tere Mere Sapne and Heera Panna. His swansong came with the 2011 film Chargesheet, which he also directed, marking the end of a legendary journey.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Dev Anand Guide Dev Anand 102nd Birth Anniversary Baazi Johnny Mera Naam
