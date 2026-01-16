Ravindra Sharma Steps Into Lead Role With New Haryanvi Web Series On YouTube

Ravindra Sharma, a well-known face in the regional digital entertainment space, is set to take a significant leap in his creative journey by stepping into a lead role in an upcoming Haryanvi web series. The project, produced by Vaibhav Dev Mishra and Famesroot Production , will be released on YouTube and will be available for free viewing, making it accessible to a wide audience across regions.

Having built a strong following through short-form comedy content, Ravindra Sharma has carved a distinct identity with humour rooted in everyday Haryanvi life. The upcoming series marks his transition from viral sketches to long-format storytelling, positioning him as a rising entertainment character in the regional digital space.

The web series is expected to blend comedy and drama while drawing inspiration from real-life family dynamics, social behaviour, and local culture. Aimed at both youth and family audiences, the show seeks to reflect stories that feel familiar and emotionally engaging, strengthening the presence of Haryanvi narratives on digital platforms.

Industry insiders see Ravindra’s journey aligning with creators such as Ashish Chanchlani and Swagger Sharma, who successfully expanded from short-form content into structured digital storytelling. Rakesh will also be seen in a prominent role, adding variety and depth to the ensemble cast.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Ravindra Sharma said the series is designed to resonate with regional audiences. “The idea is to show stories that people can relate to instantly. It reflects real-life situations with a mix of drama and comedy, ensuring entertainment without losing authenticity,” he stated.

Popular for his Haryanvi Vines, Ravindra represents the new-age regional creator who draws strength from his roots. His observational humour, often layered with subtle dark tones, avoids shock value and instead focuses on relatable situations, helping him build long-term audience trust.

With this upcoming web series, Ravindra Sharma takes a decisive step forward as a leading face in Haryanvi digital entertainment, marking an important moment for regional storytelling on YouTube.