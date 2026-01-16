Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRavindra Sharma Steps Into Lead Role With New Haryanvi Web Series On YouTube

Ravindra Sharma Steps Into Lead Role With New Haryanvi Web Series On YouTube

Haryanvi content creator Ravindra Sharma steps into a lead role with a new YouTube web series, marking his transition from viral comedy to long-format storytelling.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 05:08 PM (IST)

Ravindra Sharma, a well-known face in the regional digital entertainment space, is set to take a significant leap in his creative journey by stepping into a lead role in an upcoming Haryanvi web series. The project, produced by Vaibhav Dev Mishra and Famesroot Production , will be released on YouTube and will be available for free viewing, making it accessible to a wide audience across regions.

Having built a strong following through short-form comedy content, Ravindra Sharma has carved a distinct identity with humour rooted in everyday Haryanvi life. The upcoming series marks his transition from viral sketches to long-format storytelling, positioning him as a rising entertainment character in the regional digital space.

The web series is expected to blend comedy and drama while drawing inspiration from real-life family dynamics, social behaviour, and local culture. Aimed at both youth and family audiences, the show seeks to reflect stories that feel familiar and emotionally engaging, strengthening the presence of Haryanvi narratives on digital platforms.

Industry insiders see Ravindra’s journey aligning with creators such as Ashish Chanchlani and Swagger Sharma, who successfully expanded from short-form content into structured digital storytelling. Rakesh will also be seen in a prominent role, adding variety and depth to the ensemble cast.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Ravindra Sharma said the series is designed to resonate with regional audiences. “The idea is to show stories that people can relate to instantly. It reflects real-life situations with a mix of drama and comedy, ensuring entertainment without losing authenticity,” he stated.

Popular for his Haryanvi Vines, Ravindra represents the new-age regional creator who draws strength from his roots. His observational humour, often layered with subtle dark tones, avoids shock value and instead focuses on relatable situations, helping him build long-term audience trust.

With this upcoming web series, Ravindra Sharma takes a decisive step forward as a leading face in Haryanvi digital entertainment, marking an important moment for regional storytelling on YouTube.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravindra Sharma Haryanvi Ravindra Sharma Web Series Haryanvi Web Series YouTube Haryanvi Digital Creators
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’
UP UK
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
India
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
Cities
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget