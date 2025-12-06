Rasha Thadani Backs Out Of Hansal Mehta’s Next: Here’s Why She Said No

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRasha Thadani Backs Out Of Hansal Mehta’s Next: Here’s Why She Said No

Rasha Thadani has opted out of the upcoming Lijo Jose Pellissery–Hansal Mehta romantic drama because of date clashes with Laikey Laikaa. Here’s what we know.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rasha Thadani, one of Bollywood’s most talked-about debutantes of the year, has reportedly stepped away from the upcoming romantic drama being jointly crafted by filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery and producer Hansal Mehta. The project, which has already drawn attention for its ambitious creative pairing and its expected collaboration with A.R. Rahman, was said to have Rasha as a top contender for the female lead.

A Promising Collaboration That Didn’t Align

According to industry sources, Rasha had advanced conversations with the team and was deeply interested in the script as well as the opportunity to work with the two celebrated filmmakers. The romance drama is among the most anticipated projects announced this year, bringing together Pellissery’s bold visual storytelling and Mehta’s grounded, character-driven approach.

However, despite the momentum and early enthusiasm, Rasha eventually withdrew from discussions.

Scheduling Conflicts Prompt the Decision

Insiders point to a significant scheduling conflict as the sole reason for the actress’ exit. Rasha is committed to the upcoming film Laikey Laikaa, whose shoot has reportedly been delayed. The revised dates directly overlapped with the schedule of Pellissery and Mehta’s film, leaving no feasible way for her to accommodate both.

With the new timelines clashing, Rasha is said to have made the decision reluctantly but practically, ensuring she does not compromise on projects already underway.

The Film Continues to Build Buzz

The Pellissery–Mehta film, still in the casting phase, has sparked considerable curiosity in the industry. Names like Vir Hirani and Zahan Kapoor are being speculated for the male lead, though the production house has not confirmed any casting yet. The involvement of A.R. Rahman in the music department has only added to the excitement surrounding the project.

Rasha’s Slate Remains Packed Despite Exit

Even with her departure from this high-profile collaboration, Rasha’s career trajectory remains steady. Apart from Laikey Laikaa, she is gearing up for her South Indian film debut, reportedly opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, nephew of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu—a project expected to widen her appeal across industries.

While fans may be disappointed by this missed opportunity, the exit appears to be purely logistical. With multiple promising films ahead and rising demand for her presence on-screen, Rasha continues to be one of the most watched young talents in the industry.

 

Tags :
Rasha Thadani Rasha Thadani News Hansal Mehta Film A.R. Rahman Film Rasha Laikey Laikaa
