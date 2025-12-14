Ranveer Singh Reacts To Viral Dhurandhar BTS Featuring Rehman Dakait’s ‘Paltan’

Dhurandhar continues its powerful run at the box office, with audience enthusiasm showing no signs of slowing down. Alongside the film’s impressive commercial performance, behind-the-scenes moments from the sets are now capturing widespread attention on social media. The latest BTS glimpse comes from actor Danish Pandor, who played the role of Uzair Baloch, offering fans a closer look at the camaraderie shared by the cast during filming.

Danish recently took to Instagram to post a series of behind-the-scenes photos featuring what he referred to as Rehman Dakait’s ‘Paltan’. The images quickly gained traction online, not just for their raw energy but also for the heartfelt note accompanying them. The post drew a reaction from Ranveer Singh himself, who responded simply yet affectionately with, “Boyzzzz".

Danish Pandor’s Emotional BTS Tribute

In his Instagram post, Danish Pandor praised Ranveer Singh and highlighted the bond they formed during the shoot. He wrote, “Starting this post with this beautiful human @ranveersingh bhai, because some bonds just form naturally and stay solid through every frame!!Pure camaraderie, pure trust, and a whole lot of heart!! Day one to the final shot, this gang became more than just co-actors !! It became family!! Endless laughs, mad energy, late nights, and memories that will stay long after the lights fade!! We lived these moments together, and every frame carries a piece of that madness and love!! What a ride this has been. Grateful, proud, and full of love. Cheers to my paltan @rajat.arorra @versyvik @suunilsharrma_ @gursewaksingh_mander @naveenmalandro @gazirouhallah @shryshzutshi Cheers to “DHU-RAN-DHAR".

The post struck a chord with fans, who praised the evident bond shared by the team both on and off screen.

‘A Proper Bromance’: Danish on Working With Ranveer

Speaking to IANS, Danish Pandor described working with Ranveer Singh as a dream come true. Reflecting on their chemistry, he said, “We had a great camaraderie on and off the set. Even in the film, after a point, you will see it is more of a proper bromance thing happening."

He further spoke about Ranveer’s intense dedication to his craft, adding, “We had great chemistry, and I want people to see it. The moment he gets into his zone, he filters out all other aspects around him. He concentrates entirely on the scene and tries to excel every bit. He is so much into perfection that he takes care of all minute details meticulously."

Danish also highlighted the actor’s infectious energy on set. “He brings such a strong aura and a positivity on set that everyone becomes determined to give their best. Sharing the screen with such a humongous superstar was a delight."

Cast, Story and a Massive Box Office Run

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead, supported by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film draws inspiration from real-life geopolitical tensions and covert intelligence operations involving India’s RAW, with a narrative thread linked to Operation Lyari.

At the box office, the film has delivered extraordinary numbers. Early estimates suggest Dhurandhar earned Rs 50.9 crore net on its second Saturday, marking one of the biggest Day 9 collections for a Hindi film. With an overall Hindi occupancy of 66.09%, and near-packed shows in several centres, the film’s first-week collection stood at Rs 207.25 crore, followed by Rs 32.5 crore on Day 8. Its India net total has now surged to Rs 290.65 crore, with its global performance continuing to impress trade analysts.