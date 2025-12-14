For years, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been placed on opposite sides of fan debates, with comparisons around stardom, performances and box-office pull dominating conversations. However, actor Naveen Kaushik, who has had the opportunity to work closely with both stars, believes the rivalry narrative misses a key point — their striking similarities as professionals and individuals.

In a recent interview with India Forums, Naveen reflected on his experiences working with Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Rocket Singh, and with Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. According to him, both actors share a grounded approach to fame and a deep respect for the people around them on set.

Hard Work and Genuine Connections on Set

Naveen described both Ranbir and Ranveer as among the most hardworking actors he has encountered in the industry. Emphasising their approach beyond stardom, he said, “Both of them do not rely just on fame or success; they believe in building genuine connections with the people around them. When I worked on Rocket Singh with Ranbir, I saw him making an effort to learn everyone’s name on set and get to know them. Similarly, on Dhurandhar, Ranveer made it a point to know everyone’s name, meet them personally and never expected people to come and greet him.”

According to Naveen, these gestures may seem small, but they create a positive and inclusive environment during long and demanding shooting schedules.

Keeping the Set Light and Stress-Free

Beyond professionalism, Naveen highlighted the energy both actors bring to their workspaces. “Both of them have amazing energy and the ability to keep the set light-hearted. They ensure that no one feels tense or overwhelmed. They are not arrogant stars; they meet everyone with humility.”

Recalling specific moments, he added, “I remember working on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with Ranbir when he had already become a big star, yet he came up to me on set and wanted to know about my career, something he didn’t have to do. On Dhurandhar, Ranveer similarly made sure to manage the crowd, uplift his co-stars’ moods and help them relax. They both make everyone around them feel comfortable.”

Dhurandhar’s Box Office Momentum

Naveen’s comments come at a time when Dhurandhar is enjoying a strong theatrical run. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller was released on December 5 and has continued to gain momentum through positive audience word of mouth. Within just eight days, the film crossed War 2 to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, earning ₹372 crore worldwide.

The film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and others in pivotal roles. While critical reception has been mixed, the audience response has played a crucial role in driving its box-office success.

Naveen Kaushik’s observations offer a rare insider perspective, suggesting that behind the perceived rivalry, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share a common commitment to humility, teamwork and craft.