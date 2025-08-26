Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped a Rajasthan schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War and returned to Mumbai together. The duo was first spotted walking out of the airport with a warm camaraderie, and now, a clip from inside their Indigo flight is doing the rounds online.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen entering the aircraft when he instantly recognises a crew member. Greeting him warmly, Ranbir says, “Tu kya kar raha hai yaha (What are you doing here?).” The crew member responds that he has a film shoot lined up. Moments later, Vicky Kaushal is seen walking in and addressing the same crew member. He says, “How are you sir? Lovely teaser sir.” Though Vicky did not specify, many fans speculated he was talking about the teaser of Love and War.

Fans praise stars for flying economy

Apart from their friendly interactions, the clip also caught attention because both actors chose to fly in economy class. One fan on social media wrote, “#RanbirKapoor was traveling in economy class. 😊” However, some Reddit users pointed out that since Indigo does not have a business class section, celebrities are usually seated in the premium rows at the front.

Earlier, Ranbir and Vicky had gone viral for their airport hug as they landed in Mumbai, before parting ways. Their bond has been a talking point among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see them share the screen together.

Love and War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious project yet

Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, is slated for a March 2025 release. In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali explained why the film is special for him. He said, “I think it is a film that I am very excited about. It is a very very special film because it is now not in the period. There are no pillars, no more costumes, no more horses. It is contemporary, it is different. The music is different. I am enjoying doing it. I have got wonderful actors.”

With the shoot progressing rapidly, the film is already one of the most anticipated releases of next year.