Ram Kapoor Drops Towel Selfie On 52nd Birthday: ‘Feeling Healthier And Younger'

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRam Kapoor Drops Towel Selfie On 52nd Birthday: ‘Feeling Healthier And Younger'

Ram Kapoor turned 52 and marked the day with a towel selfie, flaunting his impressive weight loss. The actor said he feels “healthier and younger” than he has in over 25 years, inspiring fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Ram Kapoor is proving that age is nothing more than a number. The beloved actor, who has been turning heads with his dramatic weight loss, celebrated his 52nd birthday today by flaunting his transformed physique. Kapoor, who shed an impressive 50 kilos over nearly two years, marked the milestone with a striking towel selfie on Instagram, proudly showing off his fit frame.

The actor captioned the photo, “52 years old today! I’m feeling healthier and younger then I have felt in more then 25 YEARS! Age is just a number…”

 
 
 
 
 
His wife, actress Gautami Kapoor, chimed in with an affectionate birthday wish, writing, “😀super year ahead ! Happy bday.” Fans flooded the post with admiration and well-wishes. One user commented, “The Best Birthday Gift one can give himself !!! Bravo Bro 🤗🤗🤗🤗🫡🫡🫡🫡,” while another called him “absolutely stunning, impressive and inspiring.”

Ram Kapoor on his health transformation

Kapoor has been open about his health journey, regularly sharing glimpses of his transformation on social media. Speaking on Bharti Singh’s podcast, the Neeyat actor revealed how his health struggles pushed him to take drastic action.

“When I was shooting Neeyat in Scotland, I was at my worst. I was taking insulin shots thrice a day, before every meal. I was 140 kgs, and my sugar was at ridiculous heights. My doctor told me that I’m working so much and I’m so unhealthy, I could have a diabetic stroke. That’s how unhealthy I was. I had to do a transformation, otherwise I would not have long to live,” he shared.

Addressing speculations around weight loss drugs

Kapoor’s transformation has sparked speculation, with some saying he relied on medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. While the actor has repeatedly denied these claims, he has also spoken candidly about being open to medical guidance.

He revealed that he was prepared to take Mounjaro under his doctor’s advice, but circumstances played out differently. Kapoor has also questioned the stigma surrounding weight loss medications, calling out the negativity around their use.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in JioHotstar’s thriller series Mistry, directed by Rishab Seth. The show also stars Mona Singh, Shikha Talsania, Kshitish Date, and Namantar Rajendra.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
