Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRahul Vaidya Calls It ‘One Of The Worst Days To Fly’ As IndiGo Cancels 70 Flights Amid Tech Meltdown

Rahul Vaidya Calls It ‘One Of The Worst Days To Fly’ As IndiGo Cancels 70 Flights Amid Tech Meltdown

Singer Rahul Vaidya shared his travel ordeal as delays hit Air India, SpiceJet and more after a global software glitch.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IndiGo cancelled at least 70 flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai on Wednesday, citing technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements, even as officials attributed the cancellations to crew shortage following the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) implementation from November 1. Operations were disturbed for other flights as well. Singer Rahul Vaidya was affected by the glitch and took to his Instagram Stories to share his ordeal. 

Rahul says ‘one of the worst days to fly’

He shared a selfie of himself looking tired inside the airport premises, and wrote in the caption: “One of the worst days to fly! And we have a show in Kolkata tonight and still don't know how to reach there!”

He shared another picture, where he was seen holding multiple Air India tickets in his hands. He wrote in the caption, “These boarding cards are worth ₹4.2 lakhs and it is just till Bombay! And now Mumbai to Kolkata will be separate. This is the most expensive domestic travel done by me.”

About the IndiGo flight delays


Thousands of passengers expressed frustration over the delays, cancellations and chaos at airports due to the technical glitch in check-in systems and other operational troubles, with many flights getting cancelled due to the disruption.

An IndiGo spokesperson issued a statement on behalf of the airline regarding the disruptions until 6:10 pm and said, "We acknowledge that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused."

Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet were also among those with delayed flights after airlines using the Amadeus software faced an outage in check-in systems globally for around an hour on Tuesday night.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo News Air India Delays IndiGo Cancellations IndiGo Flight Delays FDTL Rules India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
RBI MPC December: India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, Central Bank Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
India
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: What's On Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Asks For Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Seeks Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
World
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget