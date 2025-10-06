Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaghav Juyal Calls Aryan Khan 'A Genius': Says Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Is 'Crazy Funny' And 'Tuned Differently'

Raghav Juyal opens up about Aryan Khan’s genius, humor, and creative vision after starring in The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Netflix’s most talked-about new series.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 07:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Raghav Juyal is having a defining moment in his career with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Aryan Khan’s bold directorial debut on Netflix that’s sparking wide conversation. Known as the “King of Slow Motion,” Raghav has stunned audiences and critics alike with a performance that cements him as one of the show’s standout stars.

But beyond the on-screen brilliance, what’s creating equal intrigue is Aryan Khan, not merely as the son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, but as a filmmaker with a daring, distinct voice.

‘He’s Crazy Funny’: Raghav Juyal on Aryan Khan’s Off-Camera Persona

In an interview with NDTV, Raghav offered an insight into Aryan’s personality that fans rarely glimpse.
“Of course, he smiles. He laughs rolling on the ground. But on camera, he chooses not to. That’s his choice. He is crazy funny. He is something else. God has tuned him differently,” Raghav said.

Praising Aryan’s creative courage, he added, “I know he is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son, but he has a different identity of his own. He is Aryan Khan. He’s a genius, otherwise how could he do a show like this, to play with the public’s perception and make a whole satire on it? It’s a very brave step.”

Raghav’s First Visit to Mannat Was Straight Out of a Movie

Recalling a personal highlight from his time working on the project, Raghav described his first visit to Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence.
“The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport. I had to go through it because people were like, ‘Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?’” he laughed.

Raghav also revealed how he mistakenly asked Aryan which was his room. “Then I realised, this is Shah Rukh Khan’s house — you don’t have rooms here, you have full floors,” he said with a chuckle.

A Celebration of Cinema and Satire

Packed with cameos by industry icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Badshah, Emraan Hashmi, and SS Rajamouli, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* stands out as both a biting satire and a love letter to cinema.

For Raghav Juyal, it marks not just a career milestone, but also a collaboration that let him witness the creative mind of Aryan Khan, a filmmaker determined to redefine expectations.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 07:37 AM (IST)
Gauri Khan Raghav Juyal Netflix SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
