R Madhavan Stranded In Leh As Heavy Rains Halt Flights, Recalls 3 Idiots Shoot Memories

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesR Madhavan Stranded In Leh As Heavy Rains Halt Flights, Recalls 3 Idiots Shoot Memories

Actor R Madhavan is stranded in Leh after heavy rains disrupted flights. The 3 Idiots star compared the experience to his 2008 shoot in Ladakh.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Actor R Madhavan has found himself stuck in Leh after continuous heavy rains shut down airport operations in the region. The actor took to Instagram to share his experience, drawing parallels to a similar weather challenge he faced nearly two decades ago during the filming of 3 Idiots.

“Stuck in Leh Again,” Says Madhavan

Sharing a video clip from his hotel window, Madhavan gave fans a glimpse of snow-capped mountains under overcast skies. He expressed concern about the relentless rainfall that has grounded flights for the past four days.

“End of August, and we already got snow in the mountaintops at Ladakh. I’m stuck in Leh because the airports have been shut down due to incessant rain over the last four days. Somehow, every time I come to shoot in Ladakh, that’s what happens,” the actor said in his Instagram Stories.

Reminiscing about his last visit, he added: “I came here last in 2008 for the 3 Idiots shoot at Pangong Lake, and we had to wait because it snowed all of a sudden in August, and now this. But still breathtakingly beautiful. I hope the sky clears up today and the planes are able to land so I can get back home.”

He captioned the clip: “Stuck in Leh again… No flights. Rain after 17 years.”

Upcoming Film: De De Pyaar De 2

Despite the travel disruption, Madhavan’s professional calendar remains busy. The actor will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2, alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025.

Run Re-release Announcement

In addition, Madhavan announced that his 2002 Tamil hit Run is set for a re-release in theatres. Taking to Instagram on August 27, he unveiled the poster and wrote: “Aura around this film remains the same even after 23 years, set to re-release soon in theatres near you. #Runmovie #RUN #meerajasmine.”

Directed by N. Linguswamy and produced by A. M. Rathnam, Run was a major commercial success, cementing Madhavan’s status as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars at the time.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
R Madhavan Stranded Leh R Madhavan Leh Rains R Madhavan De De Pyaar De 2 R Madhavan Run Re-release
Embed widget