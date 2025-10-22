Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, pop sensation Nick Jonas, marked a warm and intimate Diwali celebration in New York, surrounded by family and friends. The celebration beautifully blended glamour, love, and tradition, with Priyanka capturing precious moments with her daughter Malti Marie before joining Nick for a traditional Lakshmi puja.

A Diwali Full of Love and Little Joys

Priyanka shared a glimpse of her Diwali festivities on Instagram, expressing her joy in introducing the festival to new friends. “A little bit of this and so much of that. This Diwali was full of heart and love,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures from the evening.

She added, “Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Maltis friends. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness.”

The photo carousel began with a radiant shot of Priyanka in a red ethnic ensemble, lovingly embraced by Nick Jonas, who looked elegant in white traditional wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Family Moments and Heartwarming Details

One of the most heart-melting photos showed the couple posing with Malti, dressed in an adorable white frock. Other glimpses from the evening featured Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, Malti enjoying her tiny handbag, and the toddler painting diyas with her mom before the puja.

In a sweet touch, Malti even brought her toy idols to the ceremony, adding an innocent charm to the family’s festive rituals. The carousel concluded with a chic mirror selfie of Priyanka, with Nick playfully caught walking up the stairs behind her.

Earlier this week, Priyanka also shared a photo of Malti hosting a Diwali party and revealed her daughter’s cute tattoo in an Instagram Story.

What’s Next for Priyanka Chopra

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on the second season of her spy thriller series Citadel.

Back in India, Priyanka is collaborating with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu on their much-anticipated film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter. She was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, now streaming on Prime Video.