Pritam, Papon Heartbroken Over Zubeen Garg’s Death: ‘Can’t Come To Terms With It’

Indian singer Zubeen Garg has died at 52 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. Musicians like Papon and Pritam mourn his passing, calling it a massive loss to Indian music.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 05:01 PM (IST)

The Indian music industry is reeling from the untimely death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore following a tragic scuba diving accident. Known for his soul-stirring voice and multifaceted contributions to Indian music and cinema, Zubeen’s demise has left fans, peers, and the entire Northeast community heartbroken.

The 52-year-old artist was in Singapore to perform at the North East Festival, a cultural celebration highlighting the richness of India’s northeastern states. Reports confirm that he was pulled out of the sea by local authorities and rushed to a hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. Sadly, despite ongoing treatment, doctors could not save him.

Papon, Pritam, and Others Pay Emotional Tributes

Zubeen's death has triggered an outpouring of grief from the Indian music community. Popular singer-composer Papon took to Instagram to express his disbelief:“This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Renowned music composer Pritam, who worked with Zubeen on the iconic song Ya Ali from Gangster, shared his condolences via a public statement: “Zubeen Garg, losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti.”

Singer Rahul Vaidya also voiced his sorrow: “This is such a shock, very unfortunate for all of us in the world of music. I am still unable to process it. The loss of a precious life, especially in this way, is so sad. My prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Other artists like Armaan Malik and Vishal Mishra also took to social media, sharing heartfelt messages in honor of Zubeen’s memory.

 

A Legacy Larger Than Music

Zubeen Garg was more than just a singer. He was a cultural icon, known for bridging linguistic and regional divides through his art. His career spanned multiple decades, and he recorded thousands of songs in Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, and several other languages. Apart from his vocal prowess, he was also a composer, lyricist, filmmaker, actor, and a committed social advocate.

He represented the aspirations and voice of Assam and the broader Northeast, using his music to bring attention to regional issues and celebrate indigenous culture. His artistic influence extended far beyond entertainment, making him a unifying figure for diverse audiences.

The void left by Zubeen Garg's passing is not just musical, it's cultural. His unique ability to connect with millions across languages and geographies is what made him one of India's most treasured voices.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Death
Read more
