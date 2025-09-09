Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPrajakta Koli Reacts To Viral Wedding Dance: 'It’s Weird That This Is A Trend'

Prajakta Koli Reacts To Viral Wedding Dance: 'It's Weird That This Is A Trend'

Prajakta Koli teases the viral moment from her wedding sangeet, saying “It’s weird” and “too many mimosas.” She also reflects on marriage and dearer career opportunities like her horror show Andhera.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prajakta Koli, aka MostlySane, opened up about her now-viral wedding sangeet dance in a candid interview with Hindustan Times. The actor, content creator, and now author was amused that a fun moment from her celebration with husband Vrishank Khanal has spiraled into a full-blown social media trend.

“It’s, first of all, very questionable that this has become a trend also. I feel thankful and it’s very sweet, but I did that on many mimosas. Why are you doing that normally? So my question is that and it’s so weird,” she told HT.

Auntie From Jaipur Accidentally Made It Viral

She revealed that while most guests were respectful of their privacy, one relative’s phone video made it online and caught fire before she even saw it.

“At our wedding we were grateful that all our guests, friends and family, were very sweet and nobody filmed anything or shared anything. But this one auntie from Jaipur had taken this video and by the time it came to me, it had already done what it had to do. But it’s really nothing. We were just having fun.”

“Vrishank and I had a great time at our wedding, we enjoyed it so much.”

Life Post-Wedding: “Making a Home Together Feels Special”

When asked how married life has been since tying the knot in February 2025, Prajakta said that after being together for 14 years, not much changed—except for a beautiful shift in how they share space and time.

“Actually marriage is too heavy a term for me to understand what’s happening… But more than that, what is exciting is making a home together… going home to each other.”

On Breaking Out of the ‘Cute, Bubbly Girl’ Mold

Professionally, 2025 has been a breakthrough year for Prajakta, thanks to her horror series Andhera and her debut book. She acknowledged how validating it is to be taken seriously by creators outside the YouTube bubble.

“It definitely feels validating when you have people who are so good in their craft sitting in these rooms of power, actually take your name as a possibility for a project.”

“When I started acting, I was worried that… will I ever get typecast into the space of ‘cute, bubbly girl’… I'm very fortunate that makers of different kinds of stories have looked at me in different ways.”

“I’m Doing It for the People Who Got Me Here”

While many critics have questioned whether she gets opportunities because of her online fame, Prajakta clarified her motivation to excel comes not from silencing doubters—but from respecting her audience.

“I definitely need to prove myself a little extra but never for the ones who doubt… I will always do it for the community who got me here, which is my audience.”

“They are my cheerleaders but they are my critics also… The guts to try any of that has only come from the support that I get from my community.”

From mimosas at her wedding to metaphors in Andhera, Prajakta Koli’s journey in 2025 continues to be refreshingly real—just like the creator herself.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
