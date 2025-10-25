Paresh Rawal Turns Down Drishyam 3 Role Opposite Ajay Devgn: 'Maza Nahin Aaya'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently opened up about being approached for a role in Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, he stated, “Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn’t feel that the role was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya (it wasn't fun).” Paresh added that although the script was “very good” and impressive, he believes one must feel excited about the character to truly enjoy performing it: “But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega (Or else you won't have fun).”

About the Drishyam Franchise

Drishyam 3 will feature Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in lead roles, with Abhishek Pathak directing and Kumar Mangat producing. The film is the third installment in the Hindi Drishyam series, following the 2015 original directed by Nishikant Kamat and Drishyam 2 in 2022. The Hindi series is adapted from the Malayalam films starring Mohanlal, with careful collaboration to maintain consistency between the original and the remakes.

The teaser release for Drishyam 3 was originally scheduled for this month but has been delayed due to adaptation clauses between the Malayalam creators and the Hindi producers. As reported by Times Now News, “One of the adaptation clauses states that the Hindi team cannot make any announcement about their film’s content without the permission of the original makers.”

Paresh Rawal’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from Drishyam 3, Paresh Rawal was last seen in the horror-comedy Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. He also has several projects lined up, including Hera Pheri 3, The Taj Story, Bhooth Bangla, and Welcome To The Jungle.