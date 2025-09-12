The high-profile inheritance row surrounding late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has intensified, with his children from actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, dragging their stepmother Priya Sachdev to the Delhi High Court. The siblings have accused Priya of forging Sunjay’s will and excluding them from their rightful inheritance.

Priya, who married Sunjay in 2017, has produced a document that she claims is his final will, dated just months before his death. While Karisma is not personally part of the legal dispute, she is supporting her children’s petition. But as the courtroom drama unfolds, one name from Sunjay’s past remains notably absent: Nandita Mahtani, his first wife.

Who Is Nandita Mahtani?

A familiar name in fashion and celebrity circles, Nandita Mahtani was married to Sunjay Kapur in the late 1990s. Born in Delhi in 1976, she hails from a well-known business family. Her brother Bharat Mahtani hosted a wedding in 2010 that drew A-list attendees like Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar, while her sister Anu Mahtani is married to billionaire Sanjay Hinduja.

Nandita and Sunjay married in 1996 but divorced in 2000 after four years. They did not have any children, which many believe is a key reason for her absence from the current inheritance proceedings.

Over the years, Nandita’s personal life has also attracted attention. She reportedly dated actor Dino Morea in the 2000s, had a brief relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, and got engaged to Vidyut Jammwal in 2017, although the engagement did not lead to marriage. Professionally, she started her career as a stylist in 2012, gaining recognition as Virat Kohli’s stylist.

Why Nandita Isn’t Part of the Will

Following Sunjay’s passing, Priya submitted a will dated March—just a month before his death—which allegedly leaves out both Karisma Kapoor and Nandita Mahtani. According to sources, Sunjay’s estate planning focused solely on his children and immediate family, not on ex-spouses.

Karisma, whose own name doesn’t appear in the will, is not contesting that omission. Her sole concern is securing her children’s share of the inheritance. Meanwhile, since Nandita and Sunjay had no children, her legal standing in this dispute is effectively nonexistent.

Legal Proceedings Continue

In a significant development, Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, has also filed a case against Priya Sachdev. The Delhi High Court has ordered Priya to disclose all details of Sunjay’s assets, both in India and abroad. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October.

As the battle over one of India’s most prominent business legacies unfolds, Nandita Mahtani continues to remain out of the public and legal fray—by choice or by design.