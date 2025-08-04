In a refreshing and light-hearted turn from her fierce political persona, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra recently opened up about her admiration for acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi. Known for her fiery speeches and bold presence in Parliament, Moitra’s candid admission about her Bollywood crush has left social media buzzing.

Speaking to India Today, the parliamentarian revealed her fondness for films like Vicky Donor and the Munnabhai series. But it was her genuine affection for Tripathi that truly stood out. “I love Pankaj Tripathi. I watched the entire Mirzapur series. I even wrote him a note, which he never replied to, but yes, I wrote him a note,” she admitted with a grin.

“He Is My Crush”: Moitra on Tripathi’s Gritty Roles

Moitra did not shy away from praising Tripathi’s intense screen presence and versatility, especially in darker roles. “He is my crush. I think he is the coolest actor. I love the mean bad roles he does. I loved him in Mirzapur, even in Gangs of Wasseypur,” she added. Her love for cinema clearly goes beyond just passive viewing — it’s personal, thoughtful, and deeply appreciative of an actor’s craft.

She even tried reaching out in a more direct way: “I said I am a big fan and I would love to meet you for a coffee. But apparently, he stays in Alibagh, and he doesn’t meet anyone for coffee,” she said, sharing how she tried to pass a note through a TV anchor who was scheduled to interview Tripathi next.

When Ravi Kishan Tried Playing Cupid

In a story that could have been lifted from a rom-com, Mahua turned to fellow MP and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan for help connecting with Tripathi. “I asked Ravi for an interaction,” she said. “He actually made me speak to him on the phone. But I was so shy, I forgot I even sent him a note!”

While Tripathi has yet to respond, the moment has endeared Moitra to many for showing a softer, relatable side. Known for standout performances in Newton, Mimi, Stree, and the iconic Mirzapur, Tripathi’s humble off-screen persona appears to match his nuanced on-screen roles.

He’s currently gearing up to reprise his Kaleen Bhaiya avatar in Mirzapur: The Film, set for a 2026 release, along with roles in Stree 3 and a socially driven project directed by Amit Rai.