Alia Bhatt & Pooja Bhatt In One Film? Mahesh Bhatt Reveals What's Stopping It

Alia Bhatt & Pooja Bhatt In One Film? Mahesh Bhatt Reveals What’s Stopping It

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt shares why Pooja Bhatt turned down Aashiqui, reveals Raha Kapoor’s nickname, and opens up about Parveen Babi’s impact on his life and film Arth.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Tu Meri Poori Kahaani', but in a recent interview with CNN-News18 Showsha, he revisited several key moments from his life and career. From reflecting on daughter Pooja Bhatt’s early career choices to the influence of Parveen Babi on his filmmaking journey, Bhatt offered a candid glimpse into his personal and professional experiences.

Pooja Bhatt Rejected Aashiqui Due to Boyfriend’s Disapproval

One of the most surprising revelations from the conversation was that actress Pooja Bhatt was originally considered for the lead role in Aashiqui. According to Mahesh Bhatt, she turned down the offer under personal pressure. He said, “Pooja Bhatt told me that the first time a film like ‘Aashiqui’ was offered to her, she had to say no because her boyfriend didn’t want her to be in films.”

He further added that although Pooja initially doubted her acting ability, she later felt envious after witnessing the film’s success. “Pooja was brave enough to tell me she didn’t think she was cut out to be an actor, so she said no to Aashiqui. But then she confessed to me that when she came for the shooting of Aashiqui in Ooty… she said, ‘Ah, I should have done it!’ And then immediately she jumped in and did Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin."

Alia and Pooja in a Film Together? Mahesh Bhatt Reacts

When asked about a potential collaboration between his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt, the filmmaker kept hopes alive but admitted no such project is in the pipeline yet. “We don’t know what tomorrow can bring. As of now, I see no such story that fits,” Bhatt explained, adding, “I know both Pooja and Alia are very fierce in their choices; they are very particular about the characters they choose to give their life to."

Granddaughter Raha’s Nickname and Kapoor Family Tradition

As a member of the extended Kapoor clan through Alia’s marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, Bhatt was also asked about their newest addition, Raha. When quizzed on her nickname, he shared, “We call her Rahu or Raha—it means the sounds that elders make. Essentially, she is still called Raha."

Parveen Babi’s Influence on Arth and His Career

Bhatt also opened up about the profound impact actress Parveen Babi had on his life and career, especially during his early struggles. “She was an extraordinary lady, and had it not been for her, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” he said.

Recalling the genesis of his critically acclaimed film Arth, he revealed, “Arth was my rebirth in a way—after my disastrous beginnings in my 20s… Arth was possible because of my relationship with Parveen Babi and my traumatised relationship when I gave up a home with my first love, my first wife Kiran Bhatt.”

He added, “Fortunately, I was sane enough not to make it from a male perspective but from a female perspective, which was a very refreshing take on the extramarital issue.”

Bhatt’s Next Film Set for 2025 Release

'Tu Meri Poori Kahaani', co-written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Suhrita Das, stars newcomers Hirranya N Ojha and Arhaan Patel, alongside Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shammi Duhan, Juhi Babbar, and Avtar Gill. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 26, 2025.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
