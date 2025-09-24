Kunal Ganjawalla Remembers Zubeen Garg: 'Memories Live Forever, Peace Be Upon You'

Mumbai: The news of Bollywood singer and music composer Zubeen Garg's passing away on the 19th of September post a scuba diving accident in Singapore left the entire nation in a state of grief.

Bollywood singer Kunal Ganjawalla today took to his media account to offer condolences and share his emotions. Sharing a collage of his good moments sent with Zubeen, Kunal wrote, “Yaadein they live forever in our hearts & souls. Peace be upon you, dear Zubeen, & may you bring peace upon those people of Assam with your music, memories, your ways and what you stood for."

The news of Garg’s untimely demise shook the entirety of Bollywood, especially the music industry. Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo has taken to his social media account to express his grief and offer condolences. He wrote, “Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Zubin Garg, an extremely talented 'free soul', a friend & a colleague. He was the Pride of Assam and took his talent beyond borders, winning hearts everywhere, nationally & internationally. My sincere condolences to his family. #GoneTooSoon.”

Bollywood star singer Shaan too took to his social media account to share an old picture featuring him and Zubeen. He captioned it as, “Zubin is truly a king!! Lived on his own terms... Left on his own terms. Once again I realised how I haven’t kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure-hearted gentle soul... and regretted why I didn’t call him every time I thought about him... We have so many crazy memories together, but all from a very, very long time ago... I guess I will meet him in another dimension someday... Cheers, Brother.”

For the uninitiated, Zubeen Garg passed away on the 19th of September, following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was immediately rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU, but despite multiple efforts and intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen was in Singapore for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September. Just a day before the tragedy, the singer had shared an invitation to the festival on his social media account.

The singer is survived by his wife, Garrima Saika Garg, who is a fashion designer and costume director.

