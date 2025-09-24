Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKunal Ganjawalla Remembers Zubeen Garg: 'Memories Live Forever, Peace Be Upon You'

Kunal Ganjawalla Remembers Zubeen Garg: 'Memories Live Forever, Peace Be Upon You'

The news of Bollywood singer and music composer Zubeen Garg's passing away on the 19th of September post a scuba diving accident in Singapore left the entire nation in a state of grief.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The news of Bollywood singer and music composer Zubeen Garg's passing away on the 19th of September post a scuba diving accident in Singapore left the entire nation in a state of grief.

Bollywood singer Kunal Ganjawalla today took to his media account to offer condolences and share his emotions. Sharing a collage of his good moments sent with Zubeen, Kunal wrote, “Yaadein they live forever in our hearts & souls. Peace be upon you, dear Zubeen, & may you bring peace upon those people of Assam with your music, memories, your ways and what you stood for."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Ganjawalla ( KG ) (@kunalganjawalla)

The news of Garg’s untimely demise shook the entirety of Bollywood, especially the music industry. Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo has taken to his social media account to express his grief and offer condolences. He wrote, “Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Zubin Garg, an extremely talented 'free soul', a friend & a colleague. He was the Pride of Assam and took his talent beyond borders, winning hearts everywhere, nationally & internationally. My sincere condolences to his family. #GoneTooSoon.”

Bollywood star singer Shaan too took to his social media account to share an old picture featuring him and Zubeen. He captioned it as, “Zubin is truly a king!! Lived on his own terms... Left on his own terms. Once again I realised how I haven’t kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure-hearted gentle soul... and regretted why I didn’t call him every time I thought about him... We have so many crazy memories together, but all from a very, very long time ago... I guess I will meet him in another dimension someday... Cheers, Brother.”

For the uninitiated, Zubeen Garg passed away on the 19th of September, following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was immediately rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU, but despite multiple efforts and intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen was in Singapore for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September. Just a day before the tragedy, the singer had shared an invitation to the festival on his social media account.

The singer is survived by his wife, Garrima Saika Garg, who is a fashion designer and costume director.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget