Kriti Sanon Wraps Cocktail 2 Sicily Shoot, Calls Rashmika Mandanna A ‘Gym Addict’

Actor Kriti Sanon has wrapped up the Sicily shooting schedule of her upcoming romantic drama 'Cocktail 2', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan, the film has been making headlines for its exotic shooting locations and a fresh new trio leading the sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail.

As the cast bid farewell to Italy, Kriti took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes moment that captured Rashmika Mandanna’s unmatched dedication to fitness. The Mimi actress shared a story from the gym, poking fun at how Rashmika always seems to be working out—no matter what time it is.

“This Woman Is Crazy”: Kriti’s Hilarious Shoutout to Rashmika’s Dedication

In the clip posted on Kriti's Instagram Story, Rashmika can be seen doing intense workouts with laser-sharp focus. Moments later, Kriti walks into the frame and jokingly says, “Rashmika!! You live in the gym. Like seriously? Can it be anytime when I come to the gym and you’re not here? Weren’t you here at 7 am as well? This woman is crazy; she lives in the gym."

Clearly amused and impressed, Kriti added in the caption: “Rashhhh!! See you soon for the next schedule my love! We’ll miss you, and so will the gym!"

Both actors have been undergoing rigorous training for their roles in 'Cocktail 2', and it seems Rashmika’s fitness routine has become a highlight of the shoot.

What We Know About Cocktail 2

The sequel to the much-loved Cocktail (2012) brings a new cast and storyline. While the plot remains tightly under wraps, the team has been teasing fans with glimpses from sets and sneak peeks of the script. Director Homi Adajania’s wife, Anaita Shroff Adajania, recently posted a picture of the film’s script on Instagram, creating even more buzz.

The movie is targeting a theatrical release in the second half of 2026 and promises a fresh take on romance and friendship—this time with an all-new dynamic featuring Kriti, Rashmika, and Shahid.

Upcoming Projects: Kriti & Rashmika Are Booked and Busy

Kriti Sanon is next slated to appear in Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush, directed by Aanand L Rai, scheduled for release in November 2025. She’s also gearing up to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated Don 3.

Rashmika, meanwhile, has a packed lineup too. She’ll next be seen in the horror comedy Thamma with Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. The film is set for a Diwali 2025 release. She also stars in The Girlfriend, further solidifying her presence across genres.