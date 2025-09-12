Sparks Fly In Delhi HC As Lawyers Clash Over Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Estate

A routine hearing in the ongoing legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate took a dramatic turn at the Delhi High Court, when two of India’s top lawyers clashed during arguments. The courtroom witnessed a brief but heated exchange between Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma Kapoor’s children, and Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Sachdev, Sunjay’s third wife.

The dispute, which has already drawn national attention due to its high-profile nature and family tensions, saw tensions spill over into open court when Nayar and Jethmalani exchanged sharp words mid-argument. The intensity peaked when one of them snapped,

“Don’t shout at me,” prompting a momentary pause in proceedings in Justice Jyoti Singh’s courtroom.

Estate Battle Between Heirs and Widow Reaches Boiling Point

The court is hearing a petition filed by Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay’s children from his marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, who have alleged that Priya Sachdev forged their father’s will to cut them out of the inheritance. The children are fighting for their “rightful share” in Sunjay’s vast estate, which includes high-value corporate and international assets.

While Karisma Kapoor herself is not a plaintiff, she is actively supporting the case on behalf of her children. In earlier court filings, her legal team emphasized that the fight is not for personal gain but to ensure Sunjay’s children are secured as per his original wishes.

On the other side, Priya Sachdev—mother to Sunjay’s youngest son—has maintained that the will in question is legitimate and that the children have not been excluded, claiming they are to receive ₹1900 crore, a figure Karisma’s lawyer has since dismissed as “rubbish.”

Legal Teams at Loggerheads

Representing Karisma’s children, Mahesh Jethmalani has been vocal in challenging the will’s authenticity and Priya’s control over the estate. Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya and her minor son, has argued against allegations of forgery and sought to defend the estate’s current structure.

Friday’s clash between the two heavyweights was symbolic of the larger battle brewing behind the scenes—one marked by accusations of forgery, coercion, secrecy, and family division.

The High Court has already ordered Priya Sachdev to disclose all movable and immovable assets of the late businessman. The next hearing in this high-stakes legal drama is scheduled for October.