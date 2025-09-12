Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKarisma Kapoor’s Lawyer Slams Priya Sachdev’s ‘Rubbish’ ₹1900 Cr Offer, Dares Her To Forsake Remaining ₹28,000 Cr

Karisma Kapoor’s Lawyer Slams Priya Sachdev’s ‘Rubbish’ ₹1900 Cr Offer, Dares Her To Forsake Remaining ₹28,000 Cr

Karisma Kapoor’s kids challenge stepmother Priya Sachdev over late father Sunjay Kapur's estate. Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani dismisses ₹1900 crore claim, demands full asset disclosure.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fierce inheritance battle has erupted following the death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, with his children from ex-wife Karisma Kapoor challenging the distribution of his estimated ₹30,000 crore estate. The dispute has reached the Delhi High Court, where the spotlight is now firmly on Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev, who is accused of withholding key details regarding the estate.

The legal team representing Kiaan and Samaira, Karisma Kapoor’s children with Sunjay Kapur, has vehemently refuted Priya Sachdev’s claim that the two minors are being allotted ₹1900 crore from their father’s estate.

Speaking to Republic TV, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, slammed the claim outright: “If the estate is ₹30,000 crore and they are only getting ₹1900 crore… actually, there are only five class one heirs – mother, 3 children and Priya – why is she not disclosing a will, if it’s genuine. The children are not getting whatever they are getting at the mercy of Mrs Kapur. These are assets of Sunjay Kapur; nobody is doing us a favour."

“No One’s Doing Us a Favour” – Jethmalani Speaks Out

According to Jethmalani, the entire litigation is focused on ensuring that Sunjay’s children are secured in accordance with the late industrialist’s intentions, which were reportedly outlined in a trust deed. He emphasized that Karisma Kapoor herself is not a beneficiary in this lawsuit.

“Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything for herself, the entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure, which is as per a trust deed, which dealt with his assets in India, his corporate assets in India, and by and large his assets abroad, for which there was a will, which was never disclosed and neither has been a subject matter of probate, nor is it registered,” he added.

Legal Heat Mounts as Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Also Joins Fight

Adding another layer to the inheritance dispute, Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, has also moved the court against Priya Sachdev. The Delhi High Court has now directed Priya to disclose all details of the estate, a move aimed at bringing transparency to the matter.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 9, where further arguments will likely determine the trajectory of the legal battle.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur Kapoor Family Mahesh Jethmalani Priya Sachdev Karisma Kapoor Children
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bijapur Encounter: Two Naxals Gunned Down, Arms Seized As Police, CoBRA Op Continues
Bijapur Encounter: Two Naxals Gunned Down, Arms Seized As Police, CoBRA Op Continues
Cities
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
India
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
Cities
Delhi Police Uncover Nepal Link In Mobile Phone Thefts At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Idol Procession
Delhi Police Uncover Nepal Link In Mobile Phone Thefts At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Idol Procession
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget