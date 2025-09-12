A fierce inheritance battle has erupted following the death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, with his children from ex-wife Karisma Kapoor challenging the distribution of his estimated ₹30,000 crore estate. The dispute has reached the Delhi High Court, where the spotlight is now firmly on Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev, who is accused of withholding key details regarding the estate.

The legal team representing Kiaan and Samaira, Karisma Kapoor’s children with Sunjay Kapur, has vehemently refuted Priya Sachdev’s claim that the two minors are being allotted ₹1900 crore from their father’s estate.

Speaking to Republic TV, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, slammed the claim outright: “If the estate is ₹30,000 crore and they are only getting ₹1900 crore… actually, there are only five class one heirs – mother, 3 children and Priya – why is she not disclosing a will, if it’s genuine. The children are not getting whatever they are getting at the mercy of Mrs Kapur. These are assets of Sunjay Kapur; nobody is doing us a favour."

“No One’s Doing Us a Favour” – Jethmalani Speaks Out

According to Jethmalani, the entire litigation is focused on ensuring that Sunjay’s children are secured in accordance with the late industrialist’s intentions, which were reportedly outlined in a trust deed. He emphasized that Karisma Kapoor herself is not a beneficiary in this lawsuit.

“Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything for herself, the entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure, which is as per a trust deed, which dealt with his assets in India, his corporate assets in India, and by and large his assets abroad, for which there was a will, which was never disclosed and neither has been a subject matter of probate, nor is it registered,” he added.

Legal Heat Mounts as Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Also Joins Fight

Adding another layer to the inheritance dispute, Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, has also moved the court against Priya Sachdev. The Delhi High Court has now directed Priya to disclose all details of the estate, a move aimed at bringing transparency to the matter.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 9, where further arguments will likely determine the trajectory of the legal battle.