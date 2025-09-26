Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute

The ongoing legal conflict over the inheritance of late businessman Sunjay Kapur escalated further on Friday, with Karisma Kapoor’s children , Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur , objecting to efforts to keep the asset details of their father confidential.

During the hearing, the Delhi High Court ordered that a copy of Sunjay Kapur’s will be provided to his mother, Rani Kapur, even as tensions rose over the issue of confidentiality in asset disclosures.

“Inheritor Has the Right to Know”: Jethmalani Slams Secrecy Move

Appearing for the two children, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani strongly opposed the attempt to file the asset list in a sealed cover, calling it an effort to "shield documents at the last moment." He emphasized that the claimants, Samaira and Kiaan, are rightful heirs and deserve full transparency in the matter.

“My client is an inheritor. We must know what has been left out,” Jethmalani asserted.

He argued that confidentiality was being misused as a “cloak to fritter away the assets” and added that there were serious doubts regarding the trust and the will allegedly used to redistribute Sunjay Kapur’s estate.

Priya Kapur's Counsel Urges Caution Amid Media Scrutiny

On the other side, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s widow, appealed to the court to maintain confidentiality, citing the media interest in the high-profile partition suit.

Nayar stressed that despite being a civil property dispute, the case had garnered significant public attention, and thus any public disclosure could have broader implications.

“Although this is a partition suit, it has attracted wide attention. There must be a mechanism to protect sensitive disclosures from entering the public domain,” Nayar argued.

What Sparked the Legal Battle?

The legal tug-of-war began after the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur, who was previously married to actress Karisma Kapoor. Following his passing, his children from his first marriage have challenged the legitimacy of a will, which they claim is bogus and being used to deny them their rightful inheritance.

The contention further intensified after Karisma Kapoor’s children alleged that Sunjay’s assets were already being transferred to Priya Kapur under questionable circumstances.

With both sides digging in their heels and the Delhi High Court now involved in balancing transparency with confidentiality, the case is shaping into one of the most closely watched inheritance disputes in recent memory.