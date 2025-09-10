Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karan Aujla Teaches Bhangra to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Watch Viral Clip

Punjabi music star Karan Aujla brought bhangra to late-night TV as he taught host Jimmy Fallon iconic dance moves on The Tonight Show. Watch their fun-filled viral video here!

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla turned dance coach for American comedian and host Jimmy Fallon, giving him a lively dose of bhangra moves.

Karan will be seen as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the official Instagram handle of the show shared a collaborative post featuring a fun dance tutorial video of the two stars.

In the clip, Fallon warmly greets Karan, saying, “I can't believe this. How are you?” to which Karan replies, “Yeah, that's what I'm talking about. Good to see you.”

Fallon then thanks him for coming on the show, prompting Karan to compliment the host: “You’re looking good.” Fallon responds, “Look at you, you look fantastic. I wish I looked like this.”

Karan soon shifts the energy by offering to teach Fallon a bhangra step. A slightly hesitant Fallon admits he’s “not ready for this,” but Karan encourages him, saying, “It’s easy, it’s easy.”

The two break into bhangra as music plays, with Fallon gamely following along. Wrapping it up, Fallon says, “Let’s go, man. That’s what I’m talking about!”

For the caption, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon makers wrote: “@karanaujla teaches Jimmy some bhangra! #KaranOnFallon #FallonTonight”.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon show premiered on February 17, 2014. It is the seventh incarnation of NBC's long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.

Aujla started as a songwriter for Jassi Gill's "Range", from his album Replay. He worked as a songwriter for various other artists including Deep Jandu and Elly Mangat.

 

 
 
 
 
 
In 2016, he released his debut song "Property of Punjab" as a lead artist, and started featuring as guest artist in songs.

He came into limelight with his tracks like "Yaarian Ch Fikk", "Unity", "Alcohol 2", and "Lafaafe"; subsequently he achieved mainstream popularity in 2018 with "Don't Worry", his first song to enter the UK Asian chart.

In 2020, his singles "Jhanjar", "Red Eyes" and "Kya Baat Aa" entered top 10 in the chart, while "So Far" entered top 5.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Jimmy Fallon Karan Aujla Karan Aujla Tonight Show The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon Karan Aujla Jimmy Fallon Dance
