Kapil Sharma Unveils Season 4 Of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma Unveils Season 4 Of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma teases new characters and fresh comic universe as The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 arrives on Netflix on December 20.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kapil Sharma has opened up about the new season of “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” revealing what will make season 4 truly unique.

Speaking about the new season, the comedian shared in a statement, “Har baar lagta hai ki ab toh sab kar liya, naye season me kya karunga, lekin phir aapka pyaar aur aapki umeed mujhe kuch naya karne ka rasta dikha deti hai, iss baar bhi aap hi ki ummeedo ne mujhe bahut se naye kirdar aur sath hi wo kirdaar jo aapko humesha se pasand aaye hain, unhe nibhaane ka rasta dikhaya hai … toh aapke liye comedy ke wo saare avtaar lekar aa raha hoon Netflix par, season 4 me … jo hoga comedy ke universe ka multiverse yani mastiverse.”

On Wednesday, the makers announced the exciting season 4 of the comedy show. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Netflix wrote, “In short, India ke mastiverse mein aapka swaagat hai Watch the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 20th December, 8 pm, only on Netflix.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

This season, Kapil Sharma dons a variety of new avatars, including GenZ Baba, Tau Ji, Raja, and Mantri Ji, bringing a fresh generation of characters for viewers of all ages. The season features World Cup champions, global superstars, Gen Z icons, Bhojpuri celebrities, and plenty of unexpected surprises.

Sharing her excitement about the new season Tanya Bami - Series Head, Netflix India, stated, “The Great Indian Kapil Show is not just a show for us. It’s something that has begun to define family time and Netflix time for India and many Indians outside of our country as well!”

“The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4” will start from December 20, on Netflix. The season 3 wrapped up in September, with Akshay Kumar gracing the finale. Merely two months later, Kapil Sharma kicked off Season 4 and shared snapshots from the very first day of shooting on social media.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Netflix India The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Kapil Sharma New Season TGIKS 2025 GenZ Baba Netflix December Releases
Read more
