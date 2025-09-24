Jimmy Kimmel Returns After Suspension To Standing Ovation, Donald Trump Reacts

After nearly a week off the air, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show with an emotional monologue addressing the firestorm that followed his controversial remarks on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping on Tuesday evening was met with thunderous applause and marked his first public appearance since ABC suspended the show amid political and public pressure.

Kimmel Gets Standing Ovation During Comeback

According to audience members who attended the taping and spoke to CNN, Kimmel was visibly emotional but composed.

“I’ve been to shows before, and honestly this one just felt different,” said Kathy Hopkins.

“It was ear-damaging, to be honest,” added Kevin Winhard, referring to the prolonged standing ovation as Kimmel walked on stage.

While Kimmel did include some jokes, he primarily addressed the uproar stemming from his September 15 monologue in which he criticized how the killing of Charlie Kirk was being politicized by right-wing figures. He also addressed Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, directly during the episode.

Political Fallout and FCC Pressure

Kimmel’s earlier comments stirred intense backlash from conservative media outlets and Republican officials. One of the loudest voices was Brendan Carr, a Trump-appointed FCC commissioner who hinted that the agency might look into revoking licenses for ABC affiliates.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive,” said Andrew Alford, president of broadcasting at Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar, along with Sinclair Broadcast Group, preemptively pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from their stations, pushing ABC to temporarily suspend the show. These two companies collectively own nearly a quarter of ABC affiliates, giving them significant leverage.

Trump Reacts, ABC Walks a Fine Line

Former President Donald Trump weighed in before and after the suspension. On Truth Social, he wrote:

“I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back… Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad ratings.”

He continued by alleging the show serves as an "arm of the DNC" and hinted at legal consequences: “That would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution… Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative.”

The $16 million figure refers to a December 2023 settlement ABC reached with Trump in a defamation case.

ABC and its parent company Disney faced growing criticism from free speech advocates and Hollywood leaders for appearing to cave under political pressure. The company ultimately issued a statement describing the incident as “an emotional moment for our country” and said that “some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

Although Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back on air, Nexstar and Sinclair have confirmed they will continue to preempt the show “pending assurances” about its content.