Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJackie Shroff’s Smartest Move: From ₹1 Lakh To ₹100 Crore With Sony TV Deal

Jackie Shroff’s Smartest Move: From ₹1 Lakh To ₹100 Crore With Sony TV Deal

Jackie Shroff’s gamble with Sony Entertainment Television in the 1990s turned into one of Bollywood’s smartest investments, fetching a return of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jackie Shroff ruled Bollywood in the 1980s with films like 'Hero', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Tridev'. His charisma and mass connect made him one of the most bankable stars of that decade. But as the ’90s brought a wave of new faces, Jackie found himself gradually moving towards character roles. A financial jolt came when his home production Boom tanked at the box office, raising doubts about his career’s future.

The Sony Television Gamble 

In 1994, India’s television landscape was opening up to global players. Jackie and his wife Ayesha Shroff seized the moment, playing a pivotal role in introducing Sony Entertainment Television to the country. Sharing her experience on Zero1 Hustle’s YouTube channel, Ayesha revealed: “We were setting up Sony Entertainment Television channel in India and it was a fantastic experience, to be honest. It was my first encounter with a whole corporate structure and that too, was Sony.”

 

Their group of seven members brought together star power, technical know-how, and financial expertise. Negotiations dragged on for months, but the turning point came when the Shroffs hosted an elaborate Bollywood party for Sony executives. The move worked like magic, with the visiting Los Angeles executive greenlighting the deal the very next morning.

The Windfall That Changed Everything

The Sony deal turned out to be Jackie’s biggest comeback—off-screen. When the Shroffs eventually exited the investment in the mid-2000s, the profits were extraordinary. Asked if the gains touched 200 percent, Ayesha laughed it off: “Much more.” She explained, “If you apply that concept to the deal, it was like Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore back then.”

That’s an unimaginable one million per cent return, instantly catapulting Jackie among Bollywood’s wealthiest names.

Life Beyond Acting

The Sony windfall helped Jackie diversify into hospitality, sports and other ventures, giving him financial security beyond films. Today, his estimated net worth stands at around Rs 400 crore. Despite his success as a businessman, Jackie remains active on screen with appearances in 'Housefull 5', 'Good Bad Ugly', and 'Tanvi The Great'. His next release, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is set to hit theatres in 2026.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jackie Shroff Jackie Shroff Sony TV Deal Jackie Shroff Business Jackie Shroff Net Worth
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
India
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
Celebrities
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
Business
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Coded Commanders: Artificial Intelligence As The New General
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget