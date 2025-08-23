Jackie Shroff’s Smartest Move: From ₹1 Lakh To ₹100 Crore With Sony TV Deal

Jackie Shroff ruled Bollywood in the 1980s with films like 'Hero', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Tridev'. His charisma and mass connect made him one of the most bankable stars of that decade. But as the ’90s brought a wave of new faces, Jackie found himself gradually moving towards character roles. A financial jolt came when his home production Boom tanked at the box office, raising doubts about his career’s future.

The Sony Television Gamble

In 1994, India’s television landscape was opening up to global players. Jackie and his wife Ayesha Shroff seized the moment, playing a pivotal role in introducing Sony Entertainment Television to the country. Sharing her experience on Zero1 Hustle’s YouTube channel, Ayesha revealed: “We were setting up Sony Entertainment Television channel in India and it was a fantastic experience, to be honest. It was my first encounter with a whole corporate structure and that too, was Sony.”

Their group of seven members brought together star power, technical know-how, and financial expertise. Negotiations dragged on for months, but the turning point came when the Shroffs hosted an elaborate Bollywood party for Sony executives. The move worked like magic, with the visiting Los Angeles executive greenlighting the deal the very next morning.

The Windfall That Changed Everything

The Sony deal turned out to be Jackie’s biggest comeback—off-screen. When the Shroffs eventually exited the investment in the mid-2000s, the profits were extraordinary. Asked if the gains touched 200 percent, Ayesha laughed it off: “Much more.” She explained, “If you apply that concept to the deal, it was like Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore back then.”

That’s an unimaginable one million per cent return, instantly catapulting Jackie among Bollywood’s wealthiest names.

Life Beyond Acting

The Sony windfall helped Jackie diversify into hospitality, sports and other ventures, giving him financial security beyond films. Today, his estimated net worth stands at around Rs 400 crore. Despite his success as a businessman, Jackie remains active on screen with appearances in 'Housefull 5', 'Good Bad Ugly', and 'Tanvi The Great'. His next release, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is set to hit theatres in 2026.