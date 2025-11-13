Farah Khan Opens Up On Shirish Kunder Being Ignored At Parties: ‘World Is Full Of A*****ES'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has opened up about the early challenges in her marriage with Shirish Kunder, revealing how fame and social dynamics once caused tension between them.

In a candid chat with close friend Sania Mirza on her YouTube podcast Serving It Up With Sania, Farah shared that she and Shirish had frequent arguments during the initial years of their relationship — mostly because she would insist on him accompanying her to public events.

However, those outings would often leave him uncomfortable. Farah recalled that people would focus solely on her and completely ignore Shirish, who preferred to stay out of the limelight.

‘People Only Talked to Me, Ignored My Husband’

Speaking honestly about the social pressures of being a celebrity couple, Farah said, “Not just the industry, the world is full of a*****s, so they will always hone in on the person who is more successful at that point, so they will only talk to me and ignore my husband, and I didn’t like that, and he didn’t either.”

She revealed that the two eventually reached an understanding that he didn’t have to attend gatherings where he felt uncomfortable. “After a point, we came to an agreement that if you are uncomfortable coming out with this set of people, then don’t come. I want him to be happy and at peace,” Farah added.

The Main Hoon Na director also emphasized the importance of privacy in their marriage, saying, “We know we are secure in our marriage and we don’t need to hold hands on the red carpet. Sometimes, I feel that the more people are holding hands on the red carpet, something is brewing.”

Inside Farah and Shirish’s Life Together

Farah and Shirish met in the early 2000s when he edited her directorial debut Main Hoon Na. They later collaborated on several projects, including Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed triplets — Diva, Anya, and Czar — in 2008.

Though both are active in the film industry, Farah keeps her personal life low-key, rarely sharing family photos or public appearances. Her last directorial venture was Happy New Year (2014), and she most recently hosted Celebrity MasterChef. Her YouTube cooking channel, featuring her cook Dileep, has become a fan favorite.