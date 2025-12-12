Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Esha Deol has shared an emotional remembrance video honouring her late father, Bollywood legend Dharmendra, offering a deeply personal look at the actor’s life both on and off screen. The tribute, posted on Instagram, arrives amid the two separate prayer meetings held by Dharmendra’s two families.

Rare Family Photographs Included in Esha’s Touching Montage

The video posted by Esha features a beautifully edited montage of Dharmendra’s cinematic journey, capturing moments from some of his most iconic films. One of the highlights is a rare moment featuring the legendary Dilip Kumar, who is seen praising Dharmendra during an award ceremony — a clip that immediately struck an emotional chord with fans.

Alongside professional milestones, Esha’s tribute also showcased cherished family memories. The montage included old photographs featuring Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their children Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta Deol. The video also showed touching frames of Esha with her father and mother Hema Malini, as well as snapshots of Dharmendra working with his sons on screen. Another heartfelt inclusion was a photograph of Dharmendra with his grandson, Karan Deol.

The video concluded with Dharmendra’s final screen appearance from the upcoming film Ikkis, accompanied by his stirring voiceover: "Zindagi bilkul in barf ki resho ki tarah hi toh hai, pal bher ke liye teharti hai aur pighal jaati hai. Par kambhakt jitni der rehti hai badi khubsurat lagti hai magar, ise her jana hi toh hai.”

Esha shared the post without a caption and disabled comments, choosing to let the images and words speak for themselves.

Separate Prayer Meets Held by Dharmendra’s Family

On December 11, Hema Malini, along with daughters Esha and Ahana, held a prayer meeting in Delhi in Dharmendra’s memory. This came shortly after his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, organised a separate prayer meet in Mumbai on November 27.

Hema, Esha and Ahana did not attend the Mumbai service and instead conducted their own ceremony on the same day at their residence. Dharmendra, who was first married to Prakash Kaur in 1954 and welcomed four children with her, later married Hema Malini, with whom he had daughters Esha and Ahana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Dharmendra’s Legacy Lives On

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, just weeks before what would have been his 90th birthday on December 8. His passing marked the end of an era in Indian cinema, but tributes such as Esha’s continue to keep his legacy alive for fans across generations.