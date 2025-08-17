Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFiring Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway

Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway

Early morning firing outside YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav’s house in Gurugram. Three bike-borne men opened fire with over 20 rounds before fleeing. No injuries reported.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Unidentified gunmen opened fire outside the home of 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner and controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Gurugram early Sunday morning, triggering panic in the upscale neighbourhood.

Attack Carried Out by Bike-Borne Men

As per Gurugram police, the shooting occurred between 5.30 am and 6 am when three men on motorcycles unleashed more than two dozen bullets before speeding away from the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the shooting.

 

Senior officials from the Gurugram Police swiftly reached the location to assess the situation. Forensic experts have also been deployed to collect evidence and examine bullet casings, with a detailed investigation now underway.

Security Concerns Around Elvish Yadav

The firing has raised fresh concerns about the security of Elvish Yadav, who has remained in the spotlight due to both his social media popularity and controversies. While police have not confirmed the motive behind the incident, they assured that multiple angles are being examined.

This is not the first instance of Elvish Yadav facing threats. Back in 2023, fans of the YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner were stunned when news broke that he had been targeted in a ₹1 crore extortion attempt. At the time, Elvish was in London when he received a lengthy WhatsApp message demanding the sum and threatening to kill him if he failed to comply.

A police complaint was promptly lodged, and the accused was later apprehended. Recalling the ordeal during his appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Elvish shared, “I filed a complaint late at night. It then made headlines. It spread like a fire. But we have very good police, they nabbed the man from Gujarat in just six hours. Policemen went there via flight and picked up that person. He was an RTO agent. He got my contact number from my car’s registration.”

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Elvish Yadav News Elvish Yadav Controversy Elvish Yadav Firing Elvish Yadav Gurugram House Elvish Yadav Bigg Boss Gurugram Firing News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget