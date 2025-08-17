Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating

Unidentified gunmen opened fire outside the home of 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner and controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Gurugram early Sunday morning, triggering panic in the upscale neighbourhood.

Attack Carried Out by Bike-Borne Men

As per Gurugram police, the shooting occurred between 5.30 am and 6 am when three men on motorcycles unleashed more than two dozen bullets before speeding away from the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the shooting.

Gurugram, Haryana: Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time… — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Senior officials from the Gurugram Police swiftly reached the location to assess the situation. Forensic experts have also been deployed to collect evidence and examine bullet casings, with a detailed investigation now underway.

Security Concerns Around Elvish Yadav

The firing has raised fresh concerns about the security of Elvish Yadav, who has remained in the spotlight due to both his social media popularity and controversies. While police have not confirmed the motive behind the incident, they assured that multiple angles are being examined.

This is not the first instance of Elvish Yadav facing threats. Back in 2023, fans of the YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner were stunned when news broke that he had been targeted in a ₹1 crore extortion attempt. At the time, Elvish was in London when he received a lengthy WhatsApp message demanding the sum and threatening to kill him if he failed to comply.

A police complaint was promptly lodged, and the accused was later apprehended. Recalling the ordeal during his appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Elvish shared, “I filed a complaint late at night. It then made headlines. It spread like a fire. But we have very good police, they nabbed the man from Gujarat in just six hours. Policemen went there via flight and picked up that person. He was an RTO agent. He got my contact number from my car’s registration.”