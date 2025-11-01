Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Wins Rs 50 Lakh On KBC 17, Stuns Amitabh Bachchan With His Knowledge

Diljit Dosanjh Wins Rs 50 Lakh On KBC 17, Stuns Amitabh Bachchan With His Knowledge

Diljit Dosanjh wins Rs 50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, impressing Amitabh Bachchan and fans with his charm, humility, and sharp knowledge.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 07:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh brought his trademark charm and intellect to the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The singer-actor not only entertained audiences with his humour and humility but also bagged a whopping Rs 50 lakh on the show, leaving fans in awe of his composure and intellect.

Diljit’s Confident Gameplay Wins Hearts

Diljit’s performance on the hot seat was a perfect blend of knowledge and lighthearted fun. Right from the early rounds, he impressed both the audience and the megastar host with his calm reasoning and quick thinking.

At the Rs 5 lakh milestone, he correctly answered the question, “Which Indian state celebrated its 50th anniversary of statehood in 2025?” The right answer, Sikkim, added to his total along with Rs 60,000 from the Super Sandook round.

Later, when asked, “The Kailasa Temple at Ellora is said to have been built by Krishna I, a ruler of which dynasty?” he turned to the audience poll lifeline, and the crowd’s choice — Rashtrakuta — proved correct.

Impressed by his gameplay, Bachchan complimented him, saying, “Kaafi gyaani hai aap (You are quite knowledgeable).”

A Heartfelt Moment with Amitabh Bachchan

In one of the most endearing moments of the episode, Amitabh mentioned that he had heard about Diljit adopting ten villages in Punjab. The singer responded modestly, “Punjab has adopted me. I’m from Punjab, how can I adopt?” He then spoke about helping rebuild communities affected by floods, a gesture that earned him even more admiration.

At Bachchan’s request, Diljit also recreated his concert atmosphere, filling the KBC studio with music and laughter.

Big Win and Fan Reactions

Diljit breezed through his questions up to Rs 25 lakh and reached the Rs 50 lakh mark with the question, “Which famous musician composed the original distinctive tune that plays at the beginning of Doordarshan broadcasts?” Using his 50-50 lifeline, he correctly chose Pandit Ravi Shankar — securing the impressive amount while still having one lifeline left unused.

Fans flooded social media with praise, calling the episode one of the most entertaining of the season. His humility, humour, and intelligence made the night memorable, proving once again why Diljit Dosanjh is not just a performer but a people’s favourite both on and off the stage.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood News Diljit Dosanjh Kaun Banega Crorepati 17
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Election 2025
Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP In Bihar, Alleges 'Unemployment, Rampant Corruption'
Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP In Bihar, Alleges 'Unemployment, Rampant Corruption'
Cities
'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap
'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap
News
IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget