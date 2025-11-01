Diljit Dosanjh Wins Rs 50 Lakh On KBC 17, Stuns Amitabh Bachchan With His Knowledge

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh brought his trademark charm and intellect to the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The singer-actor not only entertained audiences with his humour and humility but also bagged a whopping Rs 50 lakh on the show, leaving fans in awe of his composure and intellect.

Diljit’s Confident Gameplay Wins Hearts

Diljit’s performance on the hot seat was a perfect blend of knowledge and lighthearted fun. Right from the early rounds, he impressed both the audience and the megastar host with his calm reasoning and quick thinking.

At the Rs 5 lakh milestone, he correctly answered the question, “Which Indian state celebrated its 50th anniversary of statehood in 2025?” The right answer, Sikkim, added to his total along with Rs 60,000 from the Super Sandook round.

Later, when asked, “The Kailasa Temple at Ellora is said to have been built by Krishna I, a ruler of which dynasty?” he turned to the audience poll lifeline, and the crowd’s choice — Rashtrakuta — proved correct.

Impressed by his gameplay, Bachchan complimented him, saying, “Kaafi gyaani hai aap (You are quite knowledgeable).”

A Heartfelt Moment with Amitabh Bachchan

In one of the most endearing moments of the episode, Amitabh mentioned that he had heard about Diljit adopting ten villages in Punjab. The singer responded modestly, “Punjab has adopted me. I’m from Punjab, how can I adopt?” He then spoke about helping rebuild communities affected by floods, a gesture that earned him even more admiration.

At Bachchan’s request, Diljit also recreated his concert atmosphere, filling the KBC studio with music and laughter.

Big Win and Fan Reactions

Diljit breezed through his questions up to Rs 25 lakh and reached the Rs 50 lakh mark with the question, “Which famous musician composed the original distinctive tune that plays at the beginning of Doordarshan broadcasts?” Using his 50-50 lifeline, he correctly chose Pandit Ravi Shankar — securing the impressive amount while still having one lifeline left unused.

Fans flooded social media with praise, calling the episode one of the most entertaining of the season. His humility, humour, and intelligence made the night memorable, proving once again why Diljit Dosanjh is not just a performer but a people’s favourite both on and off the stage.